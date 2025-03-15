HBCU basketball legend bids farewell after decades in MEAC

Norfolk, Va. – For more than 30 years, Coach Ed Davis Jr. has been a key figure in HBCU basketball, making his mark in the MEAC and beyond. From Bowie State to Delaware State to Morgan State, he built winning programs, developed strong players, and helped shape the future of the game.

As he retires from coaching, Davis reflects on his long and successful career.

“I’ve been in the MEAC since 2000. I had some great teams at Delaware State, had some great teams here (Morgan State), and in the CIAA. My career has been blessed.”

His time in the CIAA and MEAC brought championships, NCAA Tournament appearances, and many great moments. But beyond the wins and titles, his greatest achievement has been the players he coached and mentored.

A Player First: Davis’ Roots in HBCU Basketball

Before becoming a coaching legend, Ed Davis Jr. was a standout player at West Virginia State College. He was a four-year letterwinner on the men’s basketball team, which set NCAA and NAIA scoring records in the late 1960s and early 1970s. His experience as a player gave him first-hand knowledge of the game at a high level, shaping his approach as a coach.

Davis later pursued higher education at two prestigious HBCUs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from West Virginia State College and a master’s degree in education from Howard University. His dedication to both athletics and academics highlights his lifelong commitment to developing well-rounded student-athletes.

In recognition of his on-court success, he was inducted into the West Virginia State Athletics Hall of Fame in October 2008.

Building a Winner at Bowie State

Davis began his head coaching career at Bowie State University in 1993. Over eight seasons, he turned the Bulldogs into a powerhouse, finishing with a 171-54 record. His teams won three CIAA championships and made three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Between 1995 and 1999, Bowie State was nearly unstoppable, posting an incredible 110-10 record over four years. His teams played tough, disciplined basketball, a style that would define his career.

Making History at Delaware State

In 2000, Davis took over at Delaware State University, where he became the school’s all-time winningest coach in women’s basketball. He led the Lady Hornets to 171 wins and guided them to four 20-win seasons, the only ones in program history.

His biggest moment came in 2007 when he led Delaware State to its first MEAC Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. It was a historic achievement for the program and HBCU basketball.

Restoring Morgan State’s Competitiveness

Davis joined Morgan State University in 2012 as an assistant coach before taking over the program in 2015. Over the years, he helped rebuild the Lady Bears into a MEAC contender.

His biggest accomplishment at Morgan State came in 2022 when the Lady Bears won their first-ever MEAC regular-season title. His teams also appeared in the WNIT (Women’s National Invitational Tournament), keeping Morgan State competitive at a national level.

More Than Just a Coach

For Davis, basketball was always about more than just the game. He was a mentor, a leader, and a role model to his players. He pushed them to work hard, stay disciplined, and be prepared for life beyond basketball.

At his final MEAC Tournament postgame press conference, Davis spoke about his love for the game and his desire to bring one more championship to Morgan State.

“I’m not going to lie, this is probably the only HBCU I have not won a championship at. All the others I have. I wanted them to experience what it’s like to be on the other side, go to the NCAA, and be able to pull that banner down on that floor.”

Even as he steps away, his players and former athletes continue to support him.

“For me to see girls out there from Delaware State, Bowie State—that means a lot to me because these girls are now 30 and 40 years old and they still coming back to support me. That means a lot. It really does.”

A Lasting Legacy in HBCU Basketball

Davis has already been honored for his contributions. He was inducted into Bowie State’s Hall of Fame in 2014, and in November 2024, he was inducted into the Delaware State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Few coaches have left a mark on HBCU basketball the way Ed Davis Jr. has. From CIAA dominance to MEAC success, he built strong programs and helped shape generations of athletes.

As he moves on from coaching, his influence will continue to be felt across HBCU basketball.

A true legend leaves the court, but his impact remains.