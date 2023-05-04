One-third of HBCU football programs miss NCAA APR mark

By

The latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) numbers are out and only one HBCU football program — Howard University — is meeting the national average.

Howard University received a score of 962, the highest amongst HBCUs, but just at the national average.



Grambling State led the SWAC with an APR of 948.

What is APR?

APR is a metric used by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to track the academic performance of college athletes. It is designed to measure a team’s academic progress and performance by taking into account the retention and eligibility of student-athletes over time.

The APR is calculated each year by considering the academic eligibility and retention of each student-athlete on a team. Eligibility is determined by a student-athlete’s grades and progress towards their degree, while retention is determined by whether a student-athlete remains enrolled in school and on the team from semester to semester.

The APR calculates a score for each team based on the academic success of its student-athletes. The score ranges from 0 to 1000, with 1000 being a perfect score. Typically, teams that scored below the 930 benchmark would have to face penalties that encourage an emphasis and prioritization on academics. However, due to the current penalty suspension in place, teams falling below the minimum 930 score will not be subjected to penalties this year.

It is a good thing that APR penalties are suspended once again as several HBCUs fell below that mark in the most recent report. Seven of the 21 HBCUs that participated in the FCS fell below the 930 APR benchmark. That’s one out of every three, double the number that fell below it last year. Here are the scores:

Howard — 962

Norfolk State — 957

Hampton — 955

NC Central — 948

Grambling State — 948

Alcorn State — 945

SC State — 944

Southern — 943

Jackson State — 943

Morgan State — 943

NC A&T — 938

Texas Southern — 935

Delaware State — 933

Prairie View A&M — 933

UAPB — 923

Tennessee State — 923

Alabama State — 913

Alabama A&M — 911

Mississippi Valley — 899

Florida A&M — 898

Bethune-Cookman — 892

All six MEAC programs passed the 930 APR threshold. Half of the SWAC and Ohio Valley Conference member Tennessee State fell below that figure. Overall APR for college football dropped by two points from 2020-2021.





