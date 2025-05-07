HBCU football gets postseason boost with DII playoff expansion

The NCAA Division II Executive Board’s decision to expand the football playoff bracket from 28 to 32 teams is a major development for HBCU football programs, particularly those in the CIAA and SIAC. These are the only two HBCU conferences competing at the Division II level.

This expansion, effective for the upcoming season, means every football-sponsoring conference will now receive an automatic qualifier into the playoffs. That includes the CIAA and SIAC, guaranteeing that each conference’s champion secures a postseason berth. The bracket adjustment also comes with increased financial support, with the NCAA approving $545,000 to assist with expansion costs and raising the championship per diem to $150 per day.

There is also a new regional alignment. The CIAA now moves into Super Region 1, separating from the SIAC, which remains in Super Region 2. This realignment allows both conferences to have their champions — and potentially other strong programs in the conference — advance deeper into the postseason without facing each other in the early rounds.

Playoff Strides

Last season, both conferences made important strides in the NCAA Division II playoffs. Virginia Union represented the CIAA by capturing its second straight conference title, defeating Virginia State 17-13. In the playoffs, Virginia Union broke through with its first-ever postseason victories, beating Wingate in overtime and dominating Lenoir-Rhyne before falling to Valdosta State in the quarterfinals.

In the SIAC, Miles College led the way. Miles finished an impressive season by winning the conference championship over Clark Atlanta. In the postseason, Miles made history by securing their first-ever NCAA playoff win, narrowly defeating Carson-Newman before their season ended against Valdosta State.

This year’s changes could open new doors. With the CIAA and SIAC now in separate regions and the playoff field expanded, there is real potential for more than one HBCU program to make noise in the postseason. Greater access to the playoffs, more national exposure, and additional financial support are all steps toward leveling the playing field and showcasing the strength and tradition of HBCU football at the Division II level.