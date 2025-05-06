Malia Obama, A’Ja Wilson make Nike ad with HBCU twist

Malia Obama makes a striking directorial debut with a new Nike commercial celebrating A’Ja Wilson and the upcoming release of her first signature shoe, the “A’One,” launching May 6. The campaign blends the essence of athletic excellence with a powerful tribute to HBCU heritage, Wilson’s hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, and her family legacy at Benedict College.

A central theme within the commercial are dancers from Benedict College, a historically Black college that holds personal significance for Wilson. Their electrifying performance sets the tone, capturing the rhythm, pride, and creativity that define the HBCU experience. Each move reflects the culture that shaped Wilson both on and off the court.

A deeply personal moment in the commercial features Roscoe Wilson, A’Ja’s father, who once starred on the hardwood for Benedict College. His presence symbolizes a generational legacy rooted in HBCU athletics, reinforcing the powerful connection between family, community, and sports.

The ad not only showcases A’Ja Wilson’s basketball prowess but also serves as the official launch campaign for the A’One, her highly anticipated signature shoe with Nike. With bold visuals and a message of empowerment, the commercial connects Wilson’s rise in the WNBA with her roots in Columbia and the HBCU community.

Malia Obama’s direction gives the commercial cinematic depth and cultural resonance. Her creative vision amplifies the voices and stories often overlooked in mainstream sports marketing, placing HBCUs front and center.

The A’One campaign is more than a product launch—it’s a celebration of Black excellence, HBCU culture, and the community that helped raise a champion. For more stories at the intersection of sports and HBCU life, stay locked in with HBCU Gameday.