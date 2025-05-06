$150 million lawsuit against SWAC is dismissed

Courtesy: SWAC.org

The Southwestern Athletic Conference and its Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland successfully obtained the dismissal of all claims asserted against them by Urban Edge Network, Inc. (“Urban Edge” or “UEN”), in a $150 million dollar lawsuit that has been pending since 2023 concerning the media rights to SWAC’s athletic games. In its lawsuit, Urban Edge contended that it had a right to broadcast SWAC athletic conference games on its nationwide streaming platform.



That notion was dispelled by an April 21, 2025 Order issued by the Arbitrator presiding over this lawsuit, who held that among other things that, “UEN has no contractual relationship with SWAC and, as such, no right to market, sell, or promote advertising, broadcasting, or similar right[s] for SWAC games or events of its member institutions.”



The Order also “permanently enjoined” Urban Edge and its founders Hardy Pelt and Todd Brown “from any further fraudulent attempts to sell SWAC’s advertising and media rights to third parties, otherwise use SWAC’s media, or induce SWAC’s member institutions to breach their agreements with SWAC.”



This is a significant victory for the SWAC, who still has claims against Urban Edge that will proceed to trial.



Urban Edge’s dismissed claims include the following claims Urban Edge asserted against both the SWAC and SWAC’s Commissioner McClelland: tortious interference with contracts, tortious interference with prospective contractual and business relations, defamation, and unfair business practices.



UEN initiated this lawsuit against the SWAC, Commissioner McClelland, Webber Marketing and Consulting LLC, and Derek Webber in the Federal Court case captioned Urban Edge Network Inc., v. Webber Marketing and Consulting LLC et al, Civil Action No. 3:22-cv-02021-M in the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division. However, on June 26, 2023, instead of continuing in Federal Court, this lawsuit was compelled to resolution in a JAMS arbitration.



The SWAC is represented by Chisara Ezie-Boncoeur of Barnes and Thornburg LLP, who is the Co-Chair of the firm’s Commercial Litigation Practice Group. Commissioner McClelland is represented by Leron E. Rogers of Fox Rothschild LLP, who is a seasoned sports and entertainment lawyer.