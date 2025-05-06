HBCU welcoming talent from recently shuttered university

Former Limestone University defensive linemen Shon Brown and Jackson Chavis did not have to go far to find their new homes in college football for the 2025 season. With Limestone recently closing its doors amid the university’s financial struggles, South Carolina State University, an HBCU in the same state as Limestone, is reaping the benefits, signing both Brown and Chavis to bolster the Bulldogs’ defense under second-year football coach Chennis Berry.

Brown committed to the HBCU after putting together a solid 2024 season with the Saints, registering 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and seven quarterback hurries.

“Committed! Bringing the Holy Spirit to SC State. Praise Jesus! Acts 20:24,” Brown tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chavis enters his freshman season at South Carolina State University after serving as a two-sport athlete — football and wrestling — at Hartsville High School in Gaffney, South Carolina. At Hartsville, Gaffney earned all-conference recognition as an offensive tackle and defensive end, received the Pee Dee Offensive Lineman of the Year, and captured two state championships in wrestling.

“I’m blessed to make my commitment to SC STATE!!!!! Go Dawgs!!!” Chavis tweeted on X.

Limestone University Closes Its Doors

Limestone, a private Christian university nearly 140 miles from Orangeburg, South Carolina, was “burdened by debt” and faced a “declining enrollment”, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. The university’s board of trustees met recently and voted to cease operations after Limestone’s 2025 spring commencement ceremonies.

Two weeks before the board’s decision, Limestone made a public request for $6 million in donations to allow the university to move its classes online. According to The Chronicle, if the school did not receive financial help, it risked closing its doors.

University leaders remained “cautiously optimistic” about Limestone remaining open for business after the university launched the “Together for Limestone” campaign on April 24 to keep the 180-year-old institution open. The Fullerton Foundation committed $1 million to the fundraising campaign. Limestone earned $2.143 million from nearly 200 donors over two weeks.

Nathan Copeland, president of Limestone University, wrote in a statement that the university “cannot fully express the sorrow” of the school’s closure.

“Our students, alumni, faculty, staff, and supporters fought tirelessly to save this historic institution,” Copeland said. “While the outcome is not what we hoped for, we are forever grateful for the passion, loyalty, and prayers of our Saints family.

After enduring eight seasons without a winning record from 2014 to 2021, Limestone turned its program into a winner, achieving back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in program history.

Program on the Rise

In 2022, Limestone posted an 8-4 overall record and a 7-2 mark in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC), earning the Saints their first-ever berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs. Building on that success, the 2023 season saw the Saints notch another 8-4 campaign and an impressive 8-1 mark in SAC play. The Saints secured their second consecutive playoff appearance. However, Valdosta State defeated Limestone in the opening round.

Limestone concluded the 2024 season with a 7–4 overall record and a 6–3 mark in the SAC. While Limestone did not secure a playoff berth, the Saints maintained a winning record for the third consecutive year, underscoring the program’s continued growth under head coach Mike Furrey.

Brown and Chavis will join a South Carolina State team that is one of the best in HBCU football. The Bulldogs finished 9-3 overall and 5-0 in MEAC play, won a MEAC title and earned a Celebration Bowl berth in the 2024 season.