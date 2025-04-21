HBCU expected to fill Limestone University football gap

Limestone University football’s misfortune was a bounce in the right direction for an HBCU football program.



Winston-Salem State University is expected play Mars Hill this September after Limestone’s football program was shut down. A source indicated that the two North Carolina schools have agreed in principle for WSSU to travel to Mars Hill on Sept. 6.



Mars Hill was scheduled to play Limestone University on that day. But last week the school announced it would be disbanding its athletics programs as the university is facing possible closure.



WSSU previously released its home football schedule earlier this month after it was announced as the opponent for the Red Tails Classic for Tuskegee. That game is set to take place on August 31 at the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery, AL.

From there, WSSU will return to North Carolina and make a two hour, 28-minute drive to the mountains.



WSSU will kick off the season at home against CIAA foe Lincoln (PA) on Sept. 13 at Bowman Gray Stadium. It will return the following week on Sept. 20 to face Virginia State University. Following a trip to Bowie State University it will return home on Oct. 4 to host defending CIAA champion Virginia Union.



WSSU will make the short trip to Durham, NC to face Shaw University before playing its home finale against Livingstone College on Oct. 18. That game will serve as WSSU’s homecoming. The regular season will close out on the road with games against Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte and Fayetteville State in Fayetteville, NC.



The Sept. 6 date had been open for WSSU prior to Limestone University dropping football. WSSU has a bye week on Nov. 1.



The Rams finished 7-3 in the 2024 season, 6-2 in CIAA play. They also led the CIAA in attendance, and finished in the top 10 of Division II football.



Season tickets are now on sale for $130. Parking for the season is $100. Reserved seating season packages are $205.00.