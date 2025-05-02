WSSU cheerleaders partner with vitamin company

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), the leading wellness and nutrition brand created specifically for the unique nutritional needs of Black women, has announced an inspiring new partnership with HBCU Winston-Salem State University’s (WSSU) acclaimed cheerleading team, the “Powerhouse of Red and White.” The collaboration centers not only on nutrition and wellness but also on empowering the next generation of Black women to embrace their natural hair with pride and confidence.

For centuries, Black women’s hair has been subjected to rigid Eurocentric beauty standards. From the Tignon Laws of 1786 to the pervasive use of harmful chemicals and straightening tools, hair has been a battleground for identity and self-worth. These historical traumas have left behind layers of internalized racism and self-hate, making hair not just a style but a political and cultural statement.

The effects are still seen today, especially in environments like competitive cheerleading—where only 17% of participants are Black women. Many cheer teams, including those led by Black coaches, still pressure athletes to wear straight or wavy extensions. This not only reinforces narrow beauty norms but also inflicts long-term damage on natural hair.

WSSU’s “Powerhouse of Red and White” has been a powerful exception. As an HBCU with a cheer team known for its dynamic routines, media presence, and cultural impact, WSSU is redefining what it means to be both polished and unapologetically natural. With over 385,000 social media followers and viral videos that have reached millions, the team has inspired Black women across the country to reclaim their curls, coils, and kinks on and off the field.

“The Powerhouse of Red & White cheer program has had a long-standing tradition of representing the natural hair community,” said Head Coach NeSheila Washington. “We teach our young ladies and gentlemen the importance of maintaining healthy hair. A major component of that is being mindful to feed your body essential nutrients daily. Taking a multivitamin is a huge support to a college athlete and ensures they have the tools to be successful on the field and court.”

Through this three-month partnership, BGV will provide every member of the team with its best-selling Hair, Skin & Nails vitamins , formulated with biotin, zinc, and other essential nutrients to promote healthy follicles, reduce breakage, and improve overall scalp health. The team will also receive products from BGV’s Energy Bundle and Collagen Powder , designed to support joint health, energy levels, and bone strength—especially vital for student-athletes constantly moving, stunting, and performing.

Beyond the supplements, BGV is outfitting the team with custom-branded sweatshirts, water bottles, and towels—tools that merge wellness and culture in everyday moments. This partnership represents a deeper alignment of values: holistic health, self-love, and celebrating what grows naturally.

Although WSSU is just one of 107 HBCUs in the U.S., the Powerhouse team stands out for its visual and viral influence. Their leadership in natural hair representation makes their voice especially impactful in shifting beauty norms within Black communities.

The collaboration with WSSU does not suggest that Black women must abandon hair extensions or protective styles. Instead, it celebrates the freedom to wear natural hair proudly—and to see it as beautiful, athletic, and worthy of the spotlight.

Black Girl Vitamins continues to lead the way in health education, community empowerment, and tailored wellness solutions for Black women. With this partnership, the brand doubles down on its mission to help Black women thrive from the inside out.