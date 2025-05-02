Abbott Elementary star to speak at HBCU graduation

Norfolk State University will celebrate its Spring 2025 Commencement on Saturday, May 10, at 9 a.m., inside William “Dick” Price Stadium on campus. The HBCU will confer degrees on more than 600 graduates during the ceremony.

This year’s commencement will feature a distinguished guest and keynote speaker: Sheryl Lee Ralph — acclaimed actress, producer, activist, and author. With a career spanning television, film, and Broadway, Ralph brings both star power and a legacy of impact to the stage.

Ralph currently stars as veteran teacher Barbara Howard on ABC’s award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary, a role that earned her the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Her win was historic, making her one of the few Black women ever to claim the honor in that category. She also won the Critics’ Choice Award for the same role, and the series has earned widespread acclaim and multiple accolades.

Her breakout Broadway role as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls earned her a Tony Award nomination, and her on-screen resume includes powerful performances in films such as To Sleep with Anger, Sister Act 2, Ray Donovan, and the iconic sitcom Moesha. Ralph has shared the screen with legends like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robert De Niro.

Off-screen, Ralph is a trailblazing advocate. She founded the D.I.V.A. Foundation, promoting health awareness and HIV/AIDS education, and remains a strong voice for LGBTQ+ rights, arts equity, and public health.

Married to Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, and mother to Etienne and Ivy Maurice, Ralph continues to inspire with her talent, advocacy, and dedication to empowering communities.