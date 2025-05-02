HBCU hoops coach resigns after just seven wins in three years

A struggling HBCU program is pushing the reset button on its women’s basketball team. South Carolina State University is preparing to announce a new women’s basketball coach following the resignation of head coach Tim Eatman, the school announced this week.

Eatman, who completed his third season at the helm of the Lady Bulldogs, stepped down amid a challenging tenure marked by on-court struggles and rebuilding efforts. The team’s performance declined over the past three seasons, finishing 3-27 in 2022–23, 2-28 in 2023–24, and 2-29 in 2024–25.

Interim Athletics Director Oliver “Buddy” Pough acknowledged Eatman’s efforts, stating, “I appreciate Coach Eatman for his efforts at South Carolina State on and off the court and wish him and his family the best in the future.”

While wins were scarce during his tenure, Eatman was credited with maintaining player morale and laying a foundation for long-term improvement. Nevertheless, the lack of tangible progress in the win column ultimately led to the decision to part ways.

Looking ahead, SC State is expected to usher in a new era for its women’s basketball program. The university will introduce its next head coach during a press conference on Tuesday, May 6, at 2 p.m. in the President State Room on campus.

The upcoming hire is anticipated to bring renewed energy, vision, and a strategic approach aimed at reversing the program’s fortunes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). Fans, alumni, and student-athletes should hopeful that new leadership will ignite a turnaround and restore pride in Lady Bulldog basketball.

The press conference will be open to the public and streamed live for those unable to attend in person. HBCU Gameday will report on the new hire on the day of the presser.