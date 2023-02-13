Sheryl Lee Ralph glam courtesy of HBCU grad

By

Forgive the lack of originality but by the appearance of things, Sheryl Lee Ralph is living her best life right now. One of the stars of the hit comedy Abbott Elementary was trending after Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between Kansas City and Philadelphia. Ralph made history by becoming the first black woman to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the Super Bowl pregame festivities.

On top of her natural beauty lies the craftsmanship of Mila Thomas, her trusted makeup artist and a graduate of Winston-Salem State University. Thomas has made a name for herself in Hollywood and across the country in recent years doing makeup for some of the top names in entertainment. Her big moment came as the Glam Coordinator for Love and Hip Hop Hollywood but that was just the beginning.

She has since worked with Nicki Minaj, June Ambrose, En Vogue, Tamron Hall, Skylar Diggins Smith, Niecy Nash, Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige and more.

From a small town to around the world

As a personal aside, Thomas was once this author’s student at WSSU in the Mass Communications department. As a fashionista from the small town of Lenoir, North Carolina, Thomas has spread her talents across the globe. On top of providing glam for the stars, Thomas has taught Master Classes in America and recently in Lagos, Nigeria.

I wouldn’t dare speculate on her favorite client but it’s no secret the joy that Thomas has working with Ralph. From music awards, red carpets, magazine covers and the Super Bowl, Thomas has littered her social media in the past few months with Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“Three words: Sheryl! Lee! Ralph!! Came, delivered and made history tonight being the first black woman to sing The Black National Anthem on the field before the Super Bowl game! Congratulations Diva and thank you for trusting me on such a monumental night with your glam! Always a force to be reckoned with and tonight you have proven once again to never give up on YOU and to lift your voice and sing even when they tell you not to!,” Thomas wrote on social media after Sunday’s performance.

From WSSU, to the Mac makeup counter to Hollywood and beyond, Mila Thomas continues to provide glam for the stars. The next time you see the hashtag #makeupbyMila attached to one of your favorite stars, know that an HBCU is in the house.

Sheryl Lee Ralph glam courtesy of HBCU grad