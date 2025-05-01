HBCU lacrosse program parts ways with coach

Hampton University, the first HBCU with a Division I men’s lacrosse program, has announced a coaching change after four winless seasons. The school confirmed that the contract of head coach Chazz Woodson has not been renewed, ending a challenging tenure that saw the Pirates go 0-50 since 2022.

Hampton Director of Athletics Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. made the decision public, citing the need for new leadership to achieve the standard of excellence expected at the HBCU. “The progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Hampton to achieve the level of success we need and expect,” Henderson stated.

Woodson took over the program following the COVID-19 shutdown, guiding the team through a difficult transitional period that included moves from independent status to the Southern Conference, and ultimately to the Coastal Athletic Association. Despite efforts to stabilize and grow the program, the Pirates were unable to secure a single victory during his four-year tenure.

Hampton’s lacrosse program remains a rare and important presence for the sport at an HBCU, and the university is now looking for a new coach who can both build competitiveness and uphold the school’s broader athletic ambitions. A national search is already underway to find a new leader.

As HBCUs continue to seek expanded representation in non-traditional sports like lacrosse, Hampton’s commitment to turning the page signals a renewed focus on building a competitive and sustainable program.