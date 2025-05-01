Pop The Balloon Episode features former HBCU quarterback

A recent episode of “Pop The Balloon” featured a former HBCU football quarterback.



Jarrett Dunston, a former quarterback at Winston-Salem State University, appeared in a recent episode online. The 38-year-old spent three seasons as a signal-caller at the HBCU during its Division I attempt.





“Pop the Balloon” is a viral dating show that began on YouTube in December 2023, created by Arlette Amuli and Bolia “BM” Matundu. The show features a unique format where a single contestant faces a lineup of potential matches, each holding a red balloon. If a participant is uninterested, they pop their balloon, eliminating themselves from consideration. This setup leads to candid and often humorous interactions, as participants explain their reasons for popping or keeping their balloons.

Episodes feature a short interview, watched by the would-be daters, which allow them to potentially ‘pop the balloon’ before they even get face-to-face.

Jarrett Dunston on the phone with his offensive coordinator in the 2009 Urban League Classic. (Photo courtesy: WSSU) Dunston runs against North Carolina A&T in 2009. (Photo courtesy: WSSU) Dunston eludes a Morgan State defender in 2008.

The original YouTube series gained popularity for its raw and unfiltered portrayal of dating, particularly resonating with Black audiences. It showcased real people discussing their preferences and deal-breakers openly, leading to both entertaining and thought-provoking moments. Some participants even found lasting connections, with reports of couples continuing relationships beyond the show.

In April 2025, Netflix launched a live adaptation titled “Pop the Balloon LIVE,” hosted by Yvonne Orji. While maintaining the core concept, the Netflix version introduced celebrity participants and a more polished production. However, it faced criticism for diluting the original’s authenticity and cultural significance, with some viewers feeling it lost the essence that made the YouTube series special.

Despite the mixed reception of the Netflix adaptation, the original YouTube series continues to thrive, offering viewers an unfiltered look into modern dating dynamics.

(Spoiler Alert) None of the ladies popped the balloon on Dunston while he was interviewed. You’ll have to watch the episode to see how he did after that.