MLK Day upset: Morehouse Beats D1 HBCU rival on holiday

WASHINGTON, D.C. | In a thrilling MLK Day showdown, Division II Morehouse College stunned Division I HBCU rival Howard University, 79-76, in front of a packed Burr Gymnasium. The victory marked Morehouse’s first win over a Division I opponent in nearly three decades, dating back to triumphs over Howard in 1996 and 1997.

The Maroon Tigers (9-8) delivered a near-flawless performance, highlighted by sharp three-point shooting and clutch defense. Howard, the MEAC leader, suffered its second-consecutive loss to a Division II HBCU in less than a week, following a defeat to Bowie State.

First Half Dominance

Morehouse set the tone early, silencing the home crowd with an efficient offense led by sophomore guard Sincere Key, who drained two quick three-pointers. Forward Cedric Taylor III added another from beyond the arc, and the Maroon Tigers surged to a double-digit lead with a high-flying dunk by Omar Rowe off a lob from JerMontae Hill. By halftime, Morehouse led 40-28, thanks to 57% shooting from three-point range and stifling defense that forced seven turnovers.

Jaden Gray scored 22 points in the upset for Morehouse College.

Howard’s Rally Falls Short

Howard clawed back in the second half, using a 12-2 run to trim the deficit to two. But Morehouse responded with timely three-pointers from Key and Jaden Gray, who led all scorers with 22 points. With under three minutes remaining, the teams traded leads before Taylor III buried a 25-foot three-pointer to put Morehouse ahead for good.

In the final seconds, Gray’s two free throws extended the lead to 79-76. Howard had one last chance, but a potential game-tying three-pointer fell short, sending Morehouse into celebration.

Key Stats and Performers

The Maroon Tigers shot 44% from three-point range, with Taylor III and Key combining for eight triples. Amahn Decker anchored the defense with pivotal stops and rebounds, while Gray’s clutch performance solidified the historic upset.

This MLK Day victory solidifies Morehouse’s spot as a consistently high performing HBCU basketball program and fuels momentum for its upcoming SIAC schedule.