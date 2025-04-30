Atlanta Falcons fined by NFL for Shedeur Sanders prank call

The NFL has fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 following a prank call incident involving Ulbrich’s son, Jax, during the 2025 NFL Draft. Jax Ulbrich, 21, impersonated New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis in a call to quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders, falsely informing him he was about to be drafted. The prank occurred while Sanders was live-streaming, adding to the public embarrassment as he eventually slid to the fifth round, selected by the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 144

The NFL cited the Falcons’ failure to prevent the disclosure of confidential information as the reason for the fines. Jax obtained Sanders’ phone number from an unsecured iPad belonging to his father. Although Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the prank, the league held him accountable for not safeguarding sensitive data.

The Falcons issued an apology to Sanders and his family, stating they do not condone such behavior and are reviewing their security protocols. Jax Ulbrich also publicly apologized, expressing deep regret for his actions.

This incident has raised concerns about data security within NFL organizations, especially as the league continues to engage with the growing sports gambling industry. Analysts warn that such breaches could lead to more significant scandals if not addressed promptly.

Despite the incident, Jeff Ulbrich remains in his position as defensive coordinator, and the Falcons retain their draft picks. The team has committed to implementing community service initiatives as part of the response to the incident.

Shedeur Sanders had a standout career at Jackson State University under his father, head coach Deion Sanders. As a freshman in 2021, he threw for over 3,200 yards and 30 touchdowns, earning the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in FCS football. In 2022, he elevated his game further, leading the Tigers to a perfect regular season and a second straight SWAC Championship appearance. Known for his poise, accuracy, and leadership, Sanders became a face of HBCU football during his time at JSU. He transferred to Colorado in 2023, following his father’s move to the Buffaloes program.