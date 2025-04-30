Kodak Black, Yung Miami and others party with Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders made headlines once again—not for his draft position, but for the extravagant celebration that followed. After being selected 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Jackson State quarterback was spotted partying in Dallas with family and friends at the upscale lounge Hyde & Seek. Celebrities in attendance included rappers Kodak Black, Yung Miami, and TrapBoyFreddy. Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea, rumored to be romantically linked to Sanders, was also in attendance.

During the event, Sanders received a jaw-dropping $1 million gift housed in a Louis Vuitton case, according to his brother, Deion Sanders Jr. In response to viral photos of Shedeur holding stacks of cash, Deion Jr. clarified on X (formerly Twitter), “Let’s tell the correct story now… It was actually a gift that he received… and it was a million.”

He did not disclose who gave Shedeur the money.

It was enough money to cover the fines the NFL levied on the Atlanta Falcons Wednesday for the prank call that was made to Sanders during the NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old quarterback partied until about 2 a.m., and at one point, Sanders performed his own track, “Perfect Timing,” capping off a night full of energy and celebration.

Let’s tell the correct story now…



It was actually a gift that he received….

and it was a million. https://t.co/pKc4XH9awJ — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) April 28, 2025

Crowded quarterback room

On the football side, Sanders joins a crowded Browns quarterback room that includes Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Deshaun Watson—who may miss the 2025 season due to another Achilles injury. Sanders is the second QB selected by Cleveland this year, following Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel at pick No. 94.

Shedeur Sanders had a standout career at Jackson State University under his father, head coach Deion Sanders. As a freshman in 2021, he threw for over 3,200 yards and 30 touchdowns, earning the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in FCS football. In 2022, he elevated his game further, leading the Tigers to a perfect regular season and a second straight SWAC Championship appearance. Known for his poise, accuracy, and leadership, Sanders became a face of HBCU football during his time at JSU. He transferred to Colorado in 2023, following his father’s move to the Buffaloes program.

Kodak Black has 44 songs to his credit that have charted on the Billboard Top 100 list. Yung Miami, the former City Girls rapper, shot down rumors on “X” that she was romantically pursuing Sanders, saying she was just there to offer support.