Former five-star, top 10 recruit lands at HBCU

Former top-10 national recruit Arik Gilbert has announced his transfer to Savannah State University, marking a significant shift in his football journey and bringing national attention to the Division II HBCU.

Arik Gilbert’s Journey: From Five-Star Recruit to HBCU

Gilbert, a standout tight end from Marietta High School in Georgia, was the 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year. He amassed 243 receptions for 3,540 yards and 35 touchdowns during his high school career, earning him a five-star rating and top-10 national ranking. He initially committed to LSU, where he started eight games as a freshman in 2020, recording 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns.

After opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season, Gilbert transferred to Georgia but did not play in 2021 due to personal reasons. In 2022, he made limited appearances, including a touchdown against Vanderbilt. Gilbert then moved to Nebraska in 2023 but faced legal issues, including two burglary arrests that year, which led to a no-contest plea and financial penalties in early 2024. Following these challenges, he entered the transfer portal again in December 2024.

On April 29, 2025, Gilbert announced his transfer to Savannah State University, a Division II HBCU competing in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). This move represents a fresh start for Gilbert and brings a high-profile athlete to the HBCU football landscape.

Savannah State’s football program has a storied history dating back to 1902. After competing in the NCAA Division I FCS and facing challenges, the Tigers returned to Division II and rejoined the SIAC in 2019. Under head coach Aaron Kelton, now in his second year, the team is striving to build a competitive program.

The Tigers play their home games at Ted Wright Stadium in Savannah, Georgia, which has a capacity of 13,500 fans. The program has produced notable talent, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. Gilbert’s addition is expected to boost the team’s performance and increase visibility for Savannah State and HBCU football as a whole.

Gilbert’s decision to join an HBCU underscores the growing appeal and competitiveness of these institutions in collegiate athletics. His presence at Savannah State is anticipated to have a significant impact both on and off the field.