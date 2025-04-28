Report: NFL owners took Shedeur Sanders off draft boards

Someone has finally said the quiet part out loud. According to Boomer Esiason, more than one NFL owner instructed their organizations to remove Shedeur Sanders from their draft boards altogether. Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft where he was picked by the Cleveland Browns.

During Monday’s episode of Boomer & Gio on WFAN, former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason suggested that Sanders was removed from several teams’ draft boards at the directive of team owners. Esiason said he spoke with multiple NFL personnel sources who confirmed that the former Colorado star was seen as “off-putting” due to his outspoken confidence.

“When you hear him talk before or at the combine, boasting about how he can change a team’s culture, it rubbed a lot of coaches and general managers the wrong way,” Esiason said. “Three different personnel people told me they took him off their boards because ownership said, ‘I don’t want that entitled person on our team.’ And honestly, I don’t blame them.”

Not to be missed in Esiason’s quote was his agreement with the reported sentiment of the owners.

Confidence a turn off to some

One of the comments in question was Sanders highlighting his impact at Jackson State and Colorado, saying, “We changed two programs back-to-back. You don’t think I can change an NFL franchise too? History always repeats itself.”

Originally projected to be an early-round pick, Sanders had to wait until Day 3 before the Cleveland Browns selected him 144th overall. Notably, the Browns had already drafted Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Adding to the complicated pre-draft narrative, Esiason noted that Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father and Hall of Famer, may have worsened perceptions with comments referencing an “Eli” scenario — a nod to Eli Manning’s 2004 draft-day trade demand.

Prank call on Shedeur Sanders is uncovered

Sanders’ draft day was also marred by a prank call from Jax Ulbrich, son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who has since apologized.

In a year when only two quarterbacks — Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart — were selected in the first round, Sanders now joins a crowded Browns quarterback room featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Meanwhile, Shedeur’s brother, Shilo Sanders, went undrafted but signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.