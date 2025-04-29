Two HBCU programs earn Emmy nominations

ATLANTA, Ga. – Students from two distinguished HBCU institutions — Southern University and Alabama A&M University — are making waves in the television and digital media landscape, earning Emmy® nominations for powerful video storytelling that celebrates campus culture, legacy, and creativity.

Southern University’s “The Hidden Sport” Captures the Spirit of the Human Jukebox

Southern University students Verbon Muhammad Jr., Ashley Lovelace, Sydney Cuillier, Loren Sullivan, and Eric White — known as The Dream Team — have been nominated for an Emmy for their documentary The Hidden Sport. The film offers an inside look at the grit, passion, and discipline of the university’s world-renowned Human Jukebox Band.

“We wanted to shed light on the time, the effort, the dedication these musicians invest,” said Cuillier. “They practice just like athletes — that’s where the name ‘The Hidden Sport’ was born.”

The documentary also pays tribute to late band member Caleb Wilson and Coach Sean Wallace, honoring their lasting impact on the university. After months of production, the students completed the project in March 2025. If victorious, the team plans to create a scholarship and donate proceeds to the Human Jukebox Band.

Alabama A&M’s “A Bulldog Family” Brings Rivalry Week to Life

Alabama A&M University also scored its first-ever Emmy nomination for the 2024 video series A Bulldog Family, produced in collaboration with JTWO Films. The series, nominated in the Branded Content – Short Form Content category, showcased the spirited traditions surrounding the Magic City Classic — the most celebrated HBCU football rivalry.

The episodic campaign, featuring five AAMU student actors, garnered over 1 million views and helped expand the university’s brand across social media and Alabama markets. “This was about sharing our story and putting a spotlight on a tradition that defines our university,” said Aaron Thompson, Assistant VP of Marketing.

The videos brought the Willingham household to life with humorous and heartfelt depictions of Bulldog pride, anchored by a fictional patriarch defending AAMU’s honor.

National Recognition for HBCU Storytelling

The Southeast Emmy Awards, hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, celebrates excellence in television and digital media. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on June 14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

These nominations reflect a growing trend of HBCU students using multimedia storytelling to amplify their institutions’ rich traditions and voices — and being recognized on some of the industry’s biggest stages.