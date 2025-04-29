Viral song rooted in Black Culture shoots video with HBCU Band

Columbia, SC native 803Fresh—whose name proudly reflects his 803 area code roots—recently brought his viral hit “Boots on the Ground” to South Carolina State University (SCSU) for an unforgettable music video shoot. With the famed Marching 101 Band, Divine 9 members, and a host of students and alumni in tow, the video celebrates HBCU culture and community with electrifying energy.

803Fresh, born and raised near Orangeburg in Wagner, SC, live-streamed on social media from the SCSU football field. “Iconic man, South Carolina State. Do you see that? (pointing to the scoreboard) Do you see the middle of that field? Do you know how much history has down here, man?” His humble pride was evident as he stood in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most historic HBCUs. “And for a little small old me, (from) a little small town called Wagner, South Carolina. It’s definitely different for me.”

803Fresh is at SC State today to produce a video for "Boots on the Ground." The Marching 101 Band, the Divine 9 and other students are involved! #803fresh pic.twitter.com/uIAJpeUph9 — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) April 29, 2025

Breakout Single

The artist’s breakout single gained traction through the “where them fans at?” trend—a call-and-response dance rooted in the celebratory spirit of Southern Black gatherings. Its catchy beat and commanding lyrics quickly became an anthem at Black trail rides, a growing cultural phenomenon that blends horseback riding with music, food, and community celebration. TikTok challenges and fan videos from events across the South cemented the song’s viral reach.

“Boots on the Ground” isn’t just a song—it’s a movement. With fans waving custom-printed church fans and stomping to the beat, the anthem echoes the soul of Southern Black traditions. “I’m just proud to be one of the representatives for South Carolina is actually doing something that’s positive. Man. We definitely promote peace. We promote positivity, man. So very overwhelming.” 803Fresh said on-site. “It’s overwhelming to see everybody that is showing up to support—it is dope.”

Marching 101’s thunderous brass and percussion brought the track to life in true HBCU fashion. “They got the band doing what they do. Come on, man,” 803Fresh exclaimed. He also joked about wanting to attend the HBCU while acknowledging the legacy of SCSU: “I wanted to come to State, but the way my bank account was set up, I couldn’t get it like that, so shouts out for them having me today, man. ”

The shoot concluded in Batesburg-Leesville, SC, but not before 803Fresh paid homage to the South Carolina State University community. “They gave me a hat, so I feel like I went here… I feel like alumni myself.”

As Black trail rides continue to gain national attention and HBCUs shine brighter in pop culture, 803Fresh’s ‘Boots on the Ground’ stands as a proud intersection of both movements.