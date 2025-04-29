Seattle Seahawks give NAIA HBCU player NFL opportunity

Langston University defensive back Travis Martin has earned an invitation to the Seattle Seahawks’ NFL rookie mini-camp. A significant achievement for both the athlete and the historically Black college and university (HBCU) football community.

Langston University, located in Oklahoma, is the only HBCU in the state and competes in the NAIA’s Sooner Athletic Conference. The Lions have maintained a competitive football program. Contending for conference titles and producing standout athletes who gain attention beyond the NAIA level.

Travis Martin’s performance at Langston has been noteworthy. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 213 pounds, Martin showcased his athleticism and versatility throughout his collegiate career. In his senior season, Martin tallied 27 total tackles with 21 solo, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two interceptions. He earned himself a place on the All-SAC First Team. Over his career, he played in 31 games at Langston. Totalling 69 tackles (47 solo), 10 interceptions, and 23 pass breakups. His invitation to the Seahawks’ mini-camp not only underscores his impact on the field but also shows that NFL scouts will find talent anywhere, even at the NAIA level.

HBCU Legacy Bowl

Martin’s participation in the 2025 HBCU Legacy Bowl allowed scouts to interact with and scout Martin on a personal level. The event, held at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium, featured top draft-eligible prospects in HBCU football. Martin’s inclusion in this unique showcase indicates his standing among the elite HBCU players. The Legacy Bowl, in partnership with the NFL, aims to give HBCU athletes increased visibility. Ensuring that talents like Martin receive the recognition they deserve.

The Seattle Seahawks’ decision to invite Martin to their rookie minicamp reflects a broader trend among NFL teams. One that sees HBCU football players getting UDFA or minicamp deals instead of being drafted by the NFL. Despite the challenges HBCU athletes face, including limited exposure and resources, many have successfully transitioned to professional football. Notable examples include Xavier Smith from FAMU. The wide receiver signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Keenan Isaac from Alabama State joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a UDFA the same year. These players have demonstrated that HBCU athletes can compete at the highest levels of professional football.

Making the Team

The Seahawks’ 2025 draft strategy focused heavily on offense, selecting nine offensive players and only two defensive players. This emphasis suggests that undrafted defensive players like Martin may have increased opportunities to make an impact during mini-camps and potentially secure a spot on the roster. Seattle’s commitment to building a competitive, championship-caliber team with a growth-oriented environment could provide the perfect setting for Martin to showcase his abilities and earn a place in the NFL.

In recent years, several NAIA alumni have made their mark in the NFL. For instance, Damon Harrison, who played at William Penn University, signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent and went on to enjoy a successful career as a defensive tackle. Other notable NAIA players who reached the NFL include Patrick Crayton (Northwestern Oklahoma State), Derrick Ward (Ottawa University), and Tyronne Gross (Eastern Oregon University).

Martin’s journey from Langston University to the Seattle Seahawks’ mini-camp underscores the importance of HBCUs in developing talented athletes and the increasing recognition of these programs by professional leagues. As more HBCU players receive opportunities to prove themselves, the legacy and impact of these institutions continue to grow within the American football landscape.