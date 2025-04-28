Top HBCU basketball player lands in the Big East

One of the brightest young stars in HBCU basketball is heading to the Big East. Blake Harper, the 6-foot-8 freshman phenom from Howard University, has officially announced his transfer to Creighton University. The former Howard standout, had previously narrowed his list of potential destinations to Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, and a possible return to his HBCU — Howard University.

Harper burst onto the scene during his freshman campaign at Howard, immediately establishing himself as one of the premier players in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). Averaging 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, Harper’s dynamic scoring ability and all-around versatility made him a matchup nightmare. His breakout season was capped by earning MEAC Player of the Year honors — a rare feat for a freshman.

Now, Harper will take his talents to Creighton, joining a program known for competing at the highest level in college basketball. His ability to score at all three levels, combined with his size and basketball IQ, should make him an immediate impact player for the Bluejays.

For Creighton, Harper represents a major addition — a player who brings not only scoring punch but also the experience of leading a team at a young age. His time at Howard showcased his leadership qualities, smooth offensive game, and tough defensive mindset.

With his combination of experience, athleticism, and hunger to prove himself, Blake Harper could quickly become a fan favorite in Omaha. As Creighton reloads for another deep postseason run, Harper’s arrival adds an exciting new dimension to the Bluejays’ roster.

Harper’s move also highlights the growing trend of HBCU standouts making an impact on larger national stages. His success at Creighton could pave the way for future players looking to make similar transitions. As he transitions to the Big East, Blake Harper will carry the pride of Howard University and HBCU basketball with him, looking to shine on an even bigger stage.