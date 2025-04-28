HBCU players find alternate route to NFL via UDFA, mini camp

The 2025 NFL Draft saw a modest representation from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), with only one active HBCU football player selected. This continues a concerning trend, as no HBCU players were drafted in 2024 and only one in 2023. Despite this, HBCU athletes continue to find opportunities in the NFL through undrafted free agent (UDFA) signings and invitations to rookie minicamps.??

Notable HBCU UDFAs in 2025 include defensive back Robert McDaniel from Jackson State, who signed with the Washington Commanders, wide receiver Joaquin Davis from North Carolina Central, who joined the Denver Broncos, and South Carolina State linebacker Aaron Smith, who inked a deal with the New York Jets. Additionally, cornerback Kendall Bohler from Florida A&M also signed with the Denver Broncos. These signings highlight the ongoing talent pipeline from HBCUs to the NFL, even outside of the draft.?

Several HBCU players also received invitations to rookie minicamps, offering them a chance to earn a spot on an NFL roster. For instance, running back Irv Mulligan from Jackson State received an invitation to the New York Giants’ minicamp, and Morgan State defensive lineman Elijah Williams accepted an invitation from the Minnesota Vikings. These opportunities, while not guaranteeing a contract, allow players to showcase their skills directly to NFL coaches and executives.?

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Kendall Bohler – CB – Florida A&M – Denver Broncos

Joaquin Davis – WR – North Carolina Central – Denver Broncos

Da’Quan Felton – WR – Norfolk State/Virginia Tech – New York Giants

Jason Ivey – OL – North Carolina A&T – Cleveland Browns

Robert McDaniel. – DB – Jackson State – Washington Commanders

Shilo Sanders – S – Jackson State/Colorado – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig – S – Jackson State/Colorado – Jacksonville Jaguars

Torricelli Simpkins – OL – North Carolina Central/South Carolina – New Orleans Saints

Aaron Smith – LB – South Carolina State – New York Jets

Rookie Minicamp Invite

Devonta Davis – DL – Jackson State/Florida Atlantic – Indianapolis Colts

Robert Jones – DB – Howard – Indianapolis Colts/Kansas City Chiefs

Quantez Mansfield – DT – North Carolina Central – Minnesota Vikings

Seven McGee – WR – Jackson State/Albany – Atlanta Falcons

Irv Mulligan – RB Jackson State – New York Giants

Phillip Webb – DE – Jackson State – Miami Dolphins

Elijah Williams – DL – Morgan State – Minnesota Vikings

Understanding the distinction between a UDFA and a minicamp invitee is crucial. UDFAs sign contracts with teams immediately after the draft, securing a spot on the 90-man offseason roster and participating in all team activities. In contrast, minicamp invitees attend team camps on a tryout basis without a contract, aiming to impress and earn a roster spot.?

Undrafted players have historically made significant impacts in the NFL. Approximately 30% of NFL rosters comprise undrafted players, underscoring the importance of these signings. Legends like Hall of Famer John Randle, who amassed 137.5 sacks over his career, and Kurt Warner, a Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP, exemplify the potential success of undrafted athletes. The recent success stories of undrafted HBCU players, such as Markquese Bell of Florida A&M, show that the UDFA path can lead to success. Bell went undrafted in 2022 and signed as a UDFA with the Dallas Cowboys. He later secured a three-year, $9 million extension in 2025.

The continued presence of HBCU players in the NFL, through both the draft and undrafted avenues, highlights the rich talent these institutions produce. While draft numbers may fluctuate, the determination and skill of HBCU athletes ensure they remain integral to the fabric of professional football.