Historic Black Church eliminates debt for HBCU graduating class

At a time when many small private colleges and historically black colleges/universities (HBCU) are fighting for survival, one church’s act of kindness shines as an example of justice, hope, and the enduring importance of one of North Carolina’s HBCUs. Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) is thrilled to announce a generous gift of $132,469 from Alfred Street Baptist Church of Alexandria, Virginia, to eliminate the outstanding cumulative four-year student debt of 11 of 25 graduating seniors in the Class of 2025.

The donation – over $130,000 – will be received by SAU before this year’s commencement on May 3rd, ensuring these seniors can graduate debt-free. In a stirring show of community partnership, representatives from the historic church will attend the HBCU commencement ceremony to celebrate with the students and personally congratulate the new graduates whose burdens they helped lift.

“This act of grace by Alfred Street Baptist Church is nothing short of transformative for our students and our institution,” said SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. “We are immensely grateful for this demonstration of faith and partnership. It not only lifts a tremendous burden off our deserving students but also inspires our entire SAU community. This donation is a shining example of how faith and collaboration can empower our students to step confidently into their futures. It renews our hope and underscores the bright future for SAU.”

Student debt has become a looming barrier to college completion across the country. HBCUs – which have historically created pathways for underrepresented students – often operate with limited resources. The partnership between Alfred Street Baptist Church and SAU demonstrates a creative, community-driven solution to these challenges that resonates far beyond one campus, offering a blueprint of hope for others to follow.

The HBCU initially informed the entire graduating class that students with unpaid tuition balances could not participate in the commencement ceremony. While more than half of SAU’s graduating class could settle their balances independently with support from some of SAU’s alumni chapters, 11 others still needed additional assistance. Refusing to lose hope, these students penned heartfelt letters detailing their financial struggles and expressing gratitude for assistance. Those letters of need and thanks will be shared during the May commencement, symbolizing faith in action and the profound impact of compassion. Moved by the students’ stories – and alerted by SAU alumni and church members in the Washington, D.C. area – Alfred Street Baptist Church answered the call. The 222-year-old congregation, known for its commitment to education and social justice, offered to cover the outstanding balances for the remaining 11 seniors, allowing them to receive their diplomas without financial obstacles.

“This is what ministry looks like,” said Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Senior Pastor of Alfred Street Baptist Church. “We believe in investing in students, in HBCUs, and in a future where financial hardship should never be a barrier to graduation.”

This extraordinary collaboration highlights a legacy of faith-based support and alumni engagement that has long been part of SAU’s story. Alfred Street Baptist Church, founded in 1803, is one of the nation’s oldest and largest predominantly African American congregations. Church officials estimate that about 60% of Alfred Street’s approximately 13,000 members are HBCU graduates. The church is renowned for its community outreach and philanthropy, including an annual HBCU College Festival that draws thousands of students, and has a strong track record supporting HBCUs. In 2019, Alfred Street made national headlines by raising $150,000 in a single weekend and paying off the account balances of 34 graduating seniors at Howard University while contributing $50,000 to assist Bennett College. That same spirit of “irrational generosity” and commitment to educational justice now blesses SAU’s students.

In the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area, SAU’s alumni, Gilbert, ’76, and Carolyn Knowles, ’77, nurtured the bond between SAU and Alfred Street. Generations of Saint Augustine’s University alumni in the DMV – including Alfred Street Baptist Church members participating in SAU’s WDC Metro Alumni Chapter – have historically been steadfast university supporters. The advocacy of the Knowles’ for over a year helped bring this opportunity to fruition. Alfred Street’s mission-driven outreach exemplifies the power of community partnership across geography and generations. It is a testament to the idea that SAU’s legacy extends far beyond its Raleigh campus, uniting faith and fellowship in service of the next generation.

“There is an African proverb that says, ‘When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers,’” said Gilbert Knowles. “For us, it’s always been about the students. When my wife and I discovered that our church, Alfred Street, approved the donation and the amount they would give to SAU, we cried tears of joy out of love for our church and our alma mater. Despite the university’s challenges, these students chose to stick with SAU, remained steadfast, and are about to graduate, adding to the many reasons SAU is known as the ‘Miracle on Oakwood.’ We will attend graduation, and I know it will be an emotional ceremony.”

The timing of this gift comes as Saint Augustine’s University is amid a resurgence. In recent years, the HBCU has faced well-publicized challenges that have tested the university’s resolve. Yet, through those trials, SAU’s leadership, students, and alumni have worked tirelessly to restore confidence and chart a course forward. This donation arrives at a pivotal moment in that journey, serving as a hopeful counter-narrative to the headlines of the past. It underscores SAU’s resilience and the faith the broader community has in its future. For the wider public, this story sends a powerful message: even in the face of adversity, collective acts of generosity and faith can spark change, support institutions that matter, and uplift young people poised to become future leaders.

“When I learned that Alfred Street Baptist Church’s generous donation had cleared my balance, I was overwhelmed with gratitude and deeply moved by their commitment to supporting students like me,” said Saint Augustine’s University SGA President Tillia Leary, a graduating senior majoring in accounting from The Bahamas. “This incredible act of kindness lifted a major burden and affirmed my belief in the power of community and faith. I will attend Ball State University to complete my master’s degree in accounting and have also been honored to receive numerous scholarships to support my graduate studies.”

SAU is calling on others moved by this inspirational event to help support the remaining students who still carry student debt. While this gift clears balances for 11 seniors, many other SAU students face financial hurdles on their path to graduation, totaling approximately $230,000. Anyone interested in helping empower additional SAU students can contribute to the university’s student relief funds or scholarship programs.

Click here to donate or learn how you can directly impact students’ lives and contribute to SAU’s continued story of resilience and achievement.