Blake Harper has his HBCU and power programs on list

Blake Harper still has his HBCU in his orbit — along with a pair of Power Four schools.

The former Howard University standout, has reportedly narrowed his list of potential destinations to four: Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, and a possible return to his HBCU — Howard University. The news, confirmed by Klutch Sports, signals a major move for the freshman phenom who took college basketball by storm in 2024-25.

Harper’s transfer decision comes just weeks after he officially signed with Klutch Sports for NIL representation. The agency, known for representing stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, brings Harper into a high-powered network of opportunity. His quick alignment with Klutch—within hours of entering the transfer portal—sent a strong signal about the rising trajectory of his career and the serious interest he’s receiving from high-major programs.

The 6-foot-7 guard became the first player in MEAC history to win both Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors in the same season. Harper averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, while earning MEAC Rookie of the Week 18 consecutive times. His dynamic playmaking made him a beacon of HBCU basketball excellence and a regular feature on national highlight reels.

Many HBCU fans had hoped Harper would return for a sophomore run, but his meteoric rise and growing national attention made that outcome seeming unlikely. While his entrance into the portal doesn’t officially rule out a Howard return, it is widely expected that he has played his final game in an HBCU uniform as schools like LSU and Ohio State have significant resource advantages. And while Harper has made it clear previously that money will not be THE deciding factor, it is still likely come into play.

Still, Blake Harper’s historic year at Howard shines as a testament to the talent that exists at HBCUs—and the power of platforms like Klutch Sports to elevate those athletes onto higher-paying programs.