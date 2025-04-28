NBA, HBCU legend Dick Barnett passes away

HBCU basketball and NBA are mourning the loss of one of its true legends. Dr. Dick Barnett, an icon both at Tennessee State University and in the NBA, has passed away at the age of 88.



Before he became a New York Knicks star and a two-time NBA champion, Dick Barnett built his legacy at Tennessee State, then known as Tennessee A&I. Under legendary coach John McLendon, Barnett helped guide Tennessee A&I to three consecutive NAIA national championships from 1957 to 1959 — the first time a historically Black college or university (HBCU) captured a national title in any collegiate sport. His signature “fall-back baby” jump shot became a hallmark move in college basketball, and his electrifying play helped put Tennessee State on the national map.

https://hbcugameday.com/2024/10/14/nba-champion-hbcu-legend-enshrined-in-hall-of-fame/Barnett’s accomplishments at Tennessee State were groundbreaking. He was a three-time All-American and left the program as its all-time leading scorer. His dominance on the court and leadership off of it reflected the resilience, excellence, and pride of HBCU athletics during a time when Black athletes had few avenues to shine on the national stage.



After his collegiate success, Barnett went on to a storied professional career. He was selected fourth overall in the 1959 NBA Draft by the Syracuse Nationals, and he ultimately became a key figure in the New York Knicks’ championship teams of 1970 and 1973. Known for his fearless play and clutch shooting, Barnett embodied everything it meant to be a New York Knick, both on and off the court. As the Knicks noted, “He left a positive impact on everyone he encountered, and this organization is incredibly fortunate to have him be such an integral part of its history.”

Barnett’s No. 12 jersey now hangs in the rafters of Madison Square Garden, but his impact stretched far beyond basketball. After retiring, he pursued higher education vigorously, earning a Ph.D. in education from Fordham University. Throughout his life, he championed the importance of education and civil rights, making it his mission to inspire future generations.



Tennessee State University expressed deep sadness at his passing, stating: “The TSU family mourns the loss of one of its greatest legends. Dr. Barnett not only brought national recognition to our university through his incredible basketball achievements but also continued to lift up TSU throughout his life as an ambassador and advocate.”

Barnett’s story is one of triumph against the odds, blazing trails for HBCU athletes who would follow in his footsteps. His legacy is forever etched not just in Tennessee State history, but in the broader story of American sports and social progress.



As HBCUs continue to nurture talent and build pride across generations, the contributions of giants like Dr. Dick Barnett serve as a foundation. His jersey will forever hang in the rafters, and his story will forever inspire.

HBCU Gameday extends our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former teammates, and the entire Tennessee State and New York Knicks communities.

Rest in Power, Dr. Barnett.