Denver Broncos find long, speedy WR at HBCU all-star game

Joaquin Davis has officially taken his next step toward the NFL, signing a priority free agent deal with the Denver Broncos after standing out at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The former North Carolina Central wide receiver is ready to prove himself to the Broncos and the NFL.

Davis attracted strong NFL interest after his postseason performance, with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, and New Orleans Saints also showing serious interest. Ultimately, it was the Denver Broncos who secured the talented wideout.



“It started with the HBCU Legacy Bowl, down there. They liked what I bring to the game so throughout the whole process we’ve been in talks,” Davis said about Denver’s early interest.

Davis trained at the Duke Sports Sciences Institute of Performance in preparation for the HBCU Legacy Bowl and the NFL Draft process. Though he hoped to hear his name called during the later rounds, he found a home quickly after the draft ended.





“I was hoping I was going to get selected in the last couple of rounds, but it didn’t happen. But it’s all good, I found a home with the Denver Broncos so I’m ready to get to work,” Davis said.

Davis’ journey to the NFL started in Durham, North Carolina, where he starred in both football and basketball at Charles E. Jordan High School. After switching from quarterback to wide receiver at North Carolina Central, he became a key piece of the Eagles’ success under head coach Trei Oliver.



Over 42 games at NCCU, Davis tallied 92 receptions for 1,211 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 13.2 yards per catch. His standout 2024 season included 31 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns.

At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Davis offers a dangerous blend of size, agility, and versatility — tools that helped him rise from under-the-radar prospect to priority NFL free agent.



Now with the Denver Broncos, Davis is set to carry the work ethic and determination that fueled his journey all the way to professional football.