Four All-Conference players leave this HBCU conference

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has long been a hotbed for outstanding basketball talent, and this offseason, four of its brightest stars are making major moves to Power Four (P4) programs, signaling new challenges for HBCU programs to keep their top players.

Kierra “Meme” Wheeler, a dominant force in the post for Norfolk State, is headed to West Virginia. Known for her powerful rebounding, strong defensive presence, and efficient scoring around the rim, Wheeler was a two-time All-MEAC performer. Her toughness and versatility will bring immediate value to the Mountaineers’ frontcourt.

“We are pumped to get Meme in a West Virginia uniform,” head coach Mark Kellogg said when announcing her transfer on April 16. “She has produced at a high level on a championship team and has NCAA tournament experience.”

Former Player of the Year leaves her HBCU

Destiny Howell, the dynamic guard from Howard, transferred to Wisconsin in mid-April. A prolific scorer and crafty playmaker, Howell earned MEAC Player of the Year honors in the 2022-23 season. Her ability to create her own shot and lead offensively should make her a key contributor in the Big Ten. Howell started all 34 games for the Bison, averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. She averaged 2.4 made three-pointers per game,

Joining Howell among the ranks of SEC players is Saniyah King, also from Howard, who has committed to Mississippi State. King’s quickness, defensive tenacity, and leadership were crucial for the Bison. She brings a high basketball IQ and relentless motor, traits that will serve her well in the ultra-competitive SEC.

Meanwhile, Angel Jones of Coppin State is making the leap to the ACC, joining Pitt. A tough, agile point guard with great court vision, Jones was a steady hand for the Eagles and will add depth and energy to the Panthers’ backcourt.

These moves not only highlight the individual talents of Wheeler, Howell, King, and Jones, but also shine a spotlight on the level of play in the MEAC. However, coaches in the MEAC are forced to deal with the ever-growing influence of the transfer portal and opportunities for top HBCU players at the P4 level.