Top HBCU NFL prospect participates in pro day at SEC school

Carson Vinson, a standout HBCU football offensive tackle from Alabama A&M University, has been making big strides in his pursuit of an NFL career. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-7 and weighing 314 pounds, Vinson’s physical attributes have garnered attention from scouts and analysts alike. After standout performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Vinson participated in the pro day with Alabama football, one of the top NFL-producing programs in the country. Giving scouts a more intimate look at one of HBCU football’s best alongside some of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.

Collegiate Career at Alabama A&M

Vinson’s tenure at Alabama A&M was marked by consistency and excellence. As a four-year starter at left tackle, he anchored the Bulldogs’ offensive line, participating in 48 career starts. His performance in the 2024 season earned him First-Team All-SWAC honors. Solidifying his status as one of the best in HBCU football.

Senior Bowl Performance

Vinson’s invitation to the 2025 Senior Bowl allowed him to showcase his skills against top-tier talent. Throughout the practices, he impressed observers with his physicality and technique. “I’m not some charity case, just happy to be here.” Vinson told reporters after the first day of practice at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “One big thing was my competition and my weight… And I came here and weighed in at a good weight, and that brings confidence. And when you have to strengthen your focus and strengthen your hands when you come here to basically compete against the best. So it was great to show NFL scouts what my skill set was.”

NFL Combine Results

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Vinson continued to display his athleticism and strength.

40-yard dash: 5.12 seconds

5.12 seconds Vertical jump: 28.5 inches

28.5 inches Broad jump: 9 feet 3 inches

9 feet 3 inches Bench press: 24 reps

24 reps Three-cone drill: 7.85 seconds

Draft Projections

Analysts have noted Vinson’s potential as a developmental tackle in the NFL. His size, length, and athleticism position him well for the next level. While some projections have listed him as the 37th offensive lineman, suggesting a sixth-round selection. His recent performances could elevate him to a mid-round pick. Jordan Reid, former NCCU quarterback turned NFL analyst, reported, “Scouts were complimentary after his performance at the Senior Bowl and Combine with mid-round grades.”

Participation in Alabama’s Pro Day

In a strategic move to further elevate his visibility, Carson Vinson participated in the University of Alabama’s Pro Day on March 19, 2025. This event attracted a significant number of NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers, providing Vinson with a broader platform to demonstrate his capabilities. His decision to work out at a larger program’s pro day underscores a growing trend among HBCU players seeking increased exposure with NFL scouts.

HBCU Representation at Pro Days

Vinson’s participation at Alabama football’s Pro Day highlights the need to increase visibility for HBCU athletes who want to hear their names called at the NFL Draft. By attending pro days at larger programs, these players can demonstrate their skills to more scouts and get more one-on-one time with pro evaluators. Giving them a chance to form a personal connection with NFL decision-makers beyond just the bullet points of individual measurables. This approach is a strategic effort to bridge the exposure gap between HBCU athletes and those from more prominent programs. Potentially improving their draft prospects.

Carson Vinson’s journey from Alabama A&M to the cusp of an NFL career. Speaks to the determination and strategic planning of HBCU football players looking to go pro. His collegiate achievements and strong performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine have positioned him as a notable prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. But Vinson continues to leverage opportunities like Alabama’s Pro Day to further his chances of advancing his career to the next level. A process that future HBCU athletes may follow.