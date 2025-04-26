Baltimore Ravens select imposing tackle from HBCU

Carson Vinson, a standout offensive tackle from HBCU Alabama A&M, was selected in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. His selection marks another important milestone for HBCU football, as Vinson was the first player selected in this draft who played his entire career at his HBCU.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 314 pounds, Vinson caught the eyes of NFL scouts throughout the pre-draft process. His strong showing at the Senior Bowl reinforced what HBCU fans had seen for years—a dominant left tackle with NFL potential. Vinson also performed well at the NFL Combine, posting a 5.12-second 40-yard dash and 24 reps on the bench press, further strengthening his case as a mid-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.





During his four-year career at Alabama A&M, Vinson made 48 starts and earned First-Team All-SWAC honors, consistently showcasing the talent that exists across HBCU football. His participation at Alabama’s Pro Day, working out alongside players from one of the top NFL talent factories, helped amplify his exposure to decision-makers ahead of the NFL Draft.

Vinson’s journey shows that there is still a path for athletes who spend their entire careers at HBCUs to get drafted. Strategically using Senior Bowl appearances, NFL Combine invites, and high-profile pro days to boost his profile. His fifth-round selection by the Ravens is not only a personal win but a powerful statement for HBCU players who want to stay where they are and still land in the NFL Draft landscape.



Now he will look to help protect Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.



As more HBCU athletes like Vinson make their way to the next level, their success stories will continue to inspire and motivate others from HBCU programs aiming for the NFL. Baltimore’s decision to invest in Carson Vinson proves that the pipeline from HBCU football to the NFL Draft remains viable, if less traveled.