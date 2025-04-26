Shedeur Sanders drafted in fifth round

In one of the most unprecedented slides in NFL history, Shedeur Sanders was finally selected in the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns selected the former Jackson State and Colorado quarterback with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round. The Browns passed over Sanders six times in this year’s draft and selecting another quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, ahead of him in the third round. The former HBCU standout, and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, now begins his professional journey under circumstances that will likely be discussed for his entire career.

“Thank you GOD,” Sanders posted on his X account after being drafted on Saturday.

Sanders made a name for himself during his time at Colorado, where he showcased remarkable poise, accuracy, and leadership. After transferring from Jackson State, he seamlessly transitioned to the Power Five level, posting impressive numbers and cementing his reputation as one of the most polished passers in the draft class. His quick release, football IQ, and ability to extend plays made him an intriguing option for NFL teams looking for long-term potential at quarterback.

A legacy at two schools

In his debut season in the Pac-12, Sanders threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns against just 3 interceptions, showcasing elite accuracy and decision-making behind a frequently overwhelmed offensive line.

Despite Colorado’s struggles in the win-loss column, Sanders’ individual performances kept the Buffaloes competitive in several high-profile matchups. He set a school record for most passing yards in a season and became the fastest player in Colorado history to reach 3,000 yards in a single year. His poise under pressure and ability to extend plays made him a constant threat.

Beyond statistics, Sanders brought national relevance back to the Colorado program. His presence, paired with the media spotlight around Coach Prime, revitalized interest and recruiting efforts in Boulder.

In recognition of his impact on the program, the University of Colorado announced the retirement of Sanders’ jersey following the 2024 season—making him one of the few players in school history to receive the honor. His legacy at CU is now cemented in black and gold.

Shedeur Sanders was widely anticipated to be the second quarterback taken in this year’s NFL Draft and definitely a first round pick. His precipitous slide into the fifth round has baffled the sports landscape since Thursday night and is a discussion that will continue for weeks to come.