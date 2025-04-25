HBCU earns newly established Carnegie RCU Classification

Montgomery-based HBCU Alabama State University has been designated a Research College and University (RCU) by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, one of only 216 institutions nationwide to hold this classification.

The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the American Council on Education (ACE) is a framework that categorizes U.S. colleges and universities based on their research activity, degree-granting activities, and institutional focus.

The Carnegie Classification of Higher Education Institutions published the 2025 Research Activity Designations, launching an updated methodology with the intent to better account for and reflect the multifaceted, wide-ranging research landscape of higher education institutions in America.

“Alabama State University is honored to be recognized in the Carnegie Classification as a Research College and University,” stated ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “This designation is in line with the vision outlined for the University, in which ASU will achieve global recognition through excellence in teaching, research and service, and advance its current Carnegie Classification. ASU is known for producing scholars who advance research initiatives, as research is crucial to addressing the challenges facing our nation and world. This work is central to our faculty having the resources to explore answers to important issues faced by our society, and it enriches the Alabama State University community.”

The RCU designation is a newly established classification that emphasizes research contributions from institutions that historically have not been recognized for their research activity. Distinct from the traditional R1 and R2 classifications, RCU status acknowledges colleges and universities that invest significantly in research, even if they do not offer many or any doctoral degrees.

To qualify, institutions must spend more than $2.5 million annually on research. ASU’s gifted faculty and HBCU student-scholars, who are active in research and creative endeavors, hold federal awards of $51,798,568.99 for 29 projects.

Additionally, the HBCU has received two other Carnegie Classifications:

2025 Institutional Classification: Special Focus: Arts and Sciences.

2025 Student Access and Earnings Classification: Higher Access, Medium Earnings.

The institutional classification is based on the academic mix and other multiple characteristics, including the types of degrees the institutions award, the subjects in which they award degrees, and the size of the institution.

ASU is considered Higher Access, Medium Earnings, which represents 43 percent of U.S. colleges and universities in the Student Access and Earnings Classification.

“This designation affirms our commitment to ASU having a measurable impact on society through innovative education and scholarly research, where faculty innovation in research and scholarship enhances student learning,” said Dr. Tanjula Petty, Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness, Strategic Initiatives, and Transformation. “The classifications also demonstrate what we set out to accomplish in Focus 2030 (the strategic plan): to create a path forward for ASU to commit the time and resources to establish a robust ecosystem required to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing higher education landscape. This designation and classification further demonstrate ASU’s dedication to integrating research and teaching, and mentorship, ensuring transformative academic experiences that prepare students for impactful careers and citizenship,” added Petty.