HBCU reaches Carnegie RCU Status for first time in its history

Alabama A&M University has earned recognition as a Research College and University (RCU) in the newly redesigned Carnegie Classifications of Institutions of Higher Education. This milestone achievement reflects the University’s commitment to advancing research through the innovative work of its HBCU faculty and students.

The Carnegie Classifications, established as the leading framework for categorizing accredited, degree-granting institutions in the U.S., have been redesigned by the American Council on Education (ACE) to better acknowledge the diversity and depth of research across higher education institutions.



The 2025 framework includes three key research designations: Research 1 (R1) for institutions with very high research expenditures and substantial doctoral production, Research 2 (R2) for institutions with high research activity, and Research Colleges and Universities (RCU) for institutions demonstrating research engagement at varying levels.

What it means for AAMU

“The 2025 Carnegie Classification’s Research and University aims to highlight research activity at institutions that have historically been overlooked due to lower numbers of doctoral graduates,” said Dr. Majed Dweik, Vice President of Research & Economic Development. “By setting a research expenditure threshold of at least $2.5 million annually, this classification ensures that universities like Alabama A&M receive well-deserved recognition for their contributions to research and development.”

Alabama A&M University has a longstanding tradition of research excellence at the HBCU, spanning multiple disciplines:

Engineering and Computer Science: Researchers are driving advancements in quantum computing, magnetics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, integrated circuit microelectronics/semiconductor design, fabrication, and testing (Chips), space propulsion and engineering, nuclear engineering thermal sciences, and material science and nanotechnology, including energy harvesting and computational sciences.

Education and Healthcare: Researchers are addressing critical societal challenges through projects such as the Alabama Recruit and Retain Minority Teacher Program, the Let Us Build Bridges Study Abroad Project in Zambia, and the $3.6 million Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program.

Business and Public Affairs: Researchers are conducting impactful societal research on economic mobility, gender equality, STEM education participation, and much more.



AAMU faculty and leadership are optimistic that this RCU designation will attract top-tier students and researchers while enhancing the global research reputation of the HBCU. The University is actively pursuing the R2 designation, with current research expenditures for 2024 reaching $16.248 million – exceeding the R2 research expenditure threshold by $11.248 million.

“This new distinction spotlights our University’s emphasis on impact and discovery through diverse research activity. Thanks to the ongoing work of our faculty and staff to expand research across the institution, we are well-positioned in our efforts to reach R2 classification in the near future,” said President Daniel K. Wims.