UMES men’s basketball team defended their perfect record at William P. Hytche Athletic Center, knocking off Regent University 89-41 on Thursday evening.

UMES has now won 11 of their last 12 contests including seven straight. The victory also pushed the team to 9-0 on their home floor this year.

Some action from the first half from FotoJoe Photography… pic.twitter.com/aszsbF4tdY — Hawk Men's Hoops 🏀 (@ESHawksHoops) February 3, 2023 The Hawks led for all but a handful of minutes on the night, with Regent’s lone advantage of the night being a 4-2 score with just over two minutes gone. UMES controlled the half from there to lead by 16 at the break and outpaced the Royals 50-18 in the second half.



Plenty of Hawks were involved in the win. Kevon Voyles , Chace Davis and Zion Styles were the top three scorers, pouring in 16, 15 and 13 respectively while all shooting 6-of-9 from the floor.



Davis and Styles each added three steals on the night as well.



It was a big night for the freshmen. Toby Nnadozie recorded his first career double-digit scoring effort, contributing 12 points in 15 minutes on the floor (both career-highs). Dionte Johnson posted a team-high six assists and also had three steals, while Victory Naboya added four boards and two steals.



Nathaniel Pollard Jr. shared the team-lead in rebounding, hauling in six while adding eight points. Troy Hupstead also cleaned the glass six times with three assists and four points.

Voyles with the 3️⃣ on the kick out from Fofana 52-29 Hawks #HawkPride pic.twitter.com/3QqXWyPLEm — Hawk Men's Hoops 🏀 (@ESHawksHoops) February 3, 2023 Tuka Nugent tallied eight points, three rebounds and an assist in the winning effort. Ahamadou Fofana finished with trios of steals and assists at the point. Kohen Thompson also chipped in with five points and three boards.



UMES shot a shade under 50 percent from the floor and tallied 20 assists in the win. They also totaled 18 steals and forced 38 turnovers.



“That was a total team effort,” Hawks coach Jason Crafton said. “Now it’s time to get healthy and prepare for the second half of league play.”

