Trump issues new executive order on HBCUs

On April 23, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order reestablishing the White House Initiative to Promote Excellence and Innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This move underscores Trump’s commitment to enhancing the role of HBCUs in American higher education and economic development.



The executive order aims to strengthen HBCUs by increasing private-sector and philanthropic support, improving infrastructure, and enhancing workforce readiness among HBCU students. It establishes a White House Initiative on HBCUs, led by an Executive Director, to expand their capacity to deliver high-quality education, build partnerships, and provide students with professional development opportunities in key industries.



A significant component of the order is the formation of the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs, housed within the Department of Education. This board will include leaders from various sectors, including philanthropy, education, business, and current HBCU presidents, to guide the administration’s efforts in supporting these institutions.





The initiative also focuses on addressing barriers that HBCUs face in accessing federal and state funding, improving their competitiveness for research and development grants, and fostering public-private partnerships to promote centers of academic research and program excellence. Additionally, it encourages states to meet their obligations by matching federal funds appropriated to 1890 Land Grant HBCUs, marking the first time this issue has been highlighted in an executive order.



The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) expressed appreciation for the executive order, stating that it reaffirms President Trump’s support for investment in HBCUs. TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams emphasized that the order should serve as a call-to-action for corporations, foundations, and lawmakers to support HBCUs and their students.



This executive order builds upon previous actions taken by the Trump administration to support HBCUs, including securing permanent annual funding through the FUTURE Act and relocating the Federal HBCU Initiative to the White House for direct oversight.



By reestablishing the White House Initiative on HBCUs, President Trump aims to elevate these institutions as beacons of educational excellence and economic opportunity, ensuring they continue to play a vital role in cultivating leaders across various sectors.