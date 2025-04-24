Journeyman HBCU quarterback hits transfer portal as grad transfer

Veteran HBCU quarterback from Howard and North Carolina A&T Zach Yeager entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media.

Yeager announced on Monday on X — formerly known as Twitter — that he had officially entered the portal as a graduate transfer and thanked the Bison for his stint with the program.

“Thank you to Howard University for the experience,” he wrote.

D1 Grad-Transfer QB



6’2 215 – DM for Additional Film! pic.twitter.com/2RWNxqiKXf — Zachary Yeager (@thezachyeager) April 23, 2025

Yeager will seek to find his third college football home in five seasons. Before last season at Howard, Yeager spent three seasons with the Aggies football program. His best campaign came in 2022 when he threw for 296 yards and completed 27-for-59 passes and tossed one touchdown and two interceptions.

HBCU Journeyman

In his first career start with NC A&T, Yeager delivered a solid performance despite the Aggies’ 28–13 loss to NCCU. He completed 23-for-48 passes for 275 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. The highlight of his game was a 55-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Warren in the first quarter, tying the game at 7–7.

In 2023, Yeager threw for 134 yards while completing 42.9% of his passes and two interceptions. As a freshman, he played in four games and amassed 57 yards while completing 9-for-15 passing attempts. In three seasons at NC A&T, Yeager also rushed for 94 yards on 32 carries.

The Minneapolis native previously credited ESPN analyst and former Howard signal caller Jay Walker for helping secure a spot in Greensboro, North Carolina. After one season at Walker’s alma mater, Yeager will seek to find a college football home where he can showcase his talent.

Howard finished the 2024 season with a record of 4-8 overall and 1-4 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. The Bison featured two signal-callers —Ja’Shawn Scroggins and Jaylon Tolbert — last season. Scroggins started 10 games for HU, throwing for 1,262 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions while rushing for 446 yards on 104 carries as the team’s second-leading rusher.

Tolbert accumulated 820 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions.