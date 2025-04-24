HBCU prospects eye opportunity in 2025 NFL Draft

Several HBCU football players will seek to begin their NFL journeys this weekend as the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Players from a myriad of colleges and universities hope to potentially hear their names called in the latter rounds of the draft on Saturday, despite the struggles for HBCU football players to secure selections in the league’s annual event in recent years.

The 2024 NFL draft marked the second time in four years – the 2021 NFL draft – that no players from HBCUs were selected during the event’s seven rounds. In 2023, the New England Patriots selected former Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden at No. 245 in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

In the 2022 draft, four HBCU players were selected. They include Fayetteville State’s Joshua Williams (Kansas City Chiefs, 4th round, No. 135), South Carolina State’s Decobie Durant (Los Angeles Rams, 4th round, No. 142), Jackson State’s James Houston IV (Detroit Lions, 6th round, No. 217) and Southern University’s Ja’Tyre Carter (Chicago Bears, 7th round, No. 226).

When adding in Tennessee State’s Lachavious Simmons (7th round, No. 227) to the Bears, only eight players from the HBCU ranks have been selected in the last five NFL drafts. However, after this year’s postseason bowl games and showcases like the HBCU Combine and the HBCU Legacy Bowl, here are 10 players to keep an eye on for the next three days, according to FCS Football Central draft analyst Gerald Huggins.

Top 10 HBCU prospects in the NFL Draft

Robert McDaniel, Jackson State, Safety Elijah Williams, Morgan State, Defensive Lineman Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M, Offensive Lineman Irv Mulligan, Jackson State, Running Back Aaron Smith, South Carolina State, Linebacker Kenny Gallop Jr., Howard, Safety James Burgess, Alabama State, Cornerback Phillip Webb, Jackson State, Defensive Lineman Carlvainsky Decius, Morgan State, Defensive Back Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M, Defensive Back

Some other signature names to watch for over the weekend include Virginia Union running back Jada Byers, Florida A&M tight end Jeremiah Pruitte, and Prairie View defensive end Fred Stokes Jr.

Round 1 of the NFL draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET with the first 32 selections. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Rounds 4-7 beginning at noon ET on Saturday.