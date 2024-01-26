VIEW ALL SCORES
Coastal Athletic Association

North Carolina A&T transfer headed to Howard University

North Carolina A&T graduate transfer Zachary Yeager is taking his talents to the MEAC champs.

Former North Carolina A&T quarterback Zach Yeager has found a new home at an HBCU — Howard University.

Yeager announced on Friday that he has committed to Howard University. This news comes less than two months after he entered the transfer portal following the 2023 season as a graduate transfer. 

The New York native arrived at North Carolina A&T in 2021 with solid fanfare after committing to the school as a three-star prospect. Yeager has completed 54 of 116 passes for 487 yards and one touchdown to four interceptions for his career.

Yeager explained his choice of A&T in depth to HBCU Gameday back in Sept. 2020. He gave a lot of credit to former Howard University quarterback and ESPN analyst Jay Walker for helping him land in Greensboro. Walker and his Yeager’s father both played at Long Beach State before Walker transferred to Howard back in the 1990s.

“Jay has been like a mentor for me and has helped guide me through this process,” Yeager told HBCU Gameday after his announcement.

Now Zach Yeager will be heading to Walker’s alma mater. Howard Univeristy, the reigning MEAC Champions will be looking to replace quarterback Quinton Williams who has exhausted his eligibility. 

