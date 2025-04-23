Former HBCU quarterback stars in new Hulu documentary

Quincy Avery, a proud alumnus of Morehouse College, has emerged as a transformative figure in the world of football, particularly in the development of Black quarterbacks in the NFL. His journey from a collegiate quarterback at an HBCU to a renowned quarterback coach is a testament to resilience and the power of mentorship.?

After graduating from Morehouse in 2008, Avery faced significant challenges, including periods of homelessness while pursuing coaching opportunities. His determination led him to an unpaid position at UCLA, where he honed his coaching skills despite living out of his car . Eventually, he returned to Atlanta and founded QB Takeover, a quarterback training program that has since mentored over 700 athletes, helping more than 100 secure college scholarships.

Avery’s influence extends to the professional realm, having trained NFL stars such as Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, and Jordan Love. His work has been instrumental in challenging longstanding biases and opening doors for Black quarterbacks in a league where they have historically been underrepresented .?

His inspiring story is now the focus of the documentary The Quincy Avery Effect, which premiered on Hulu on April 23. The film delves into Avery’s personal and professional journey, highlighting his commitment to excellence, the importance of mentorship, and the broader cultural impact of his work .?

As an HBCU graduate, Avery embodies the values of perseverance, leadership, and community upliftment. His contributions not only reshape the quarterback position but also serve as a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating the profound impact one individual can have in challenging norms and fostering inclusivity in sports.