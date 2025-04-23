HBCU star leads pro league in scoring as rookie

Jaylen Alston made a powerful statement in his first season of professional basketball, emerging as the 2024-25 scoring champion in Germany’s ProB league with Team Ehingen Urspring after a stellar HBCU career.

The Winston-Salem State (WSSU) product showcased his all-around game, leading the league with an eye-popping 26.2 points per game, while also contributing 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and making a lasting impression on the international stage.

Alston’s season was filled with highlight-reel performances, including three 40-point games and a historic night on February 15, 2025, when he nearly recorded a quadruple-double: 47 points, 32 rebounds, 8 assists, and 8 steals in a single game against RheinStars Köln. That effort not only captivated fans but also cemented his reputation as one of the most dynamic players in Europe’s third-tier league.

Jaylen Alston helped Winston-Salem State win two CIAA titles in three seasons. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Before making waves overseas, Alston starred at Winston-Salem State University, where he was a key piece in the HBCU’s resurgence under head coach Cleo Hill Jr. Alston earned All-CIAA honors multiple times while helping the program win CIAA titles in 2020 and 2023. He was known for his explosive athleticism, relentless motor, and clutch scoring ability. His time at WSSU helped restore the program’s tradition of excellence, as he consistently rose to the occasion in big games and postseason play. He capped off his career by winning CIAA Player of The Year as a senior.

Now thriving in the professional ranks, Alston is another shining example of HBCU talent making a global impact. His debut season serves as both a personal milestone and a proud moment for Winston-Salem State and HBCU basketball as a whole. With this kind of start, the sky is the limit for Alston’s career trajectory.