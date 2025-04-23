Eddie George and son reunite in FBS after HBCU success

The world of HBCU football witnessed a unique father-son narrative when Hall of Famer Eddie George took the reins as head coach at Tennessee State University in 2021. Shortly after, his son, Eriq George, a talented defensive lineman, committed to play for his father at TSU, marking a special chapter in both of their careers. Now, Eriq is set to continue that journey by joining his father at Bowling Green State University, following Eddie’s recent move from an FCS-HBCU to the FBS-level program.

Eddie George, best known for his Heisman-winning career at Ohio State and a standout NFL tenure with the Tennessee Titans, stepped into the coaching spotlight at Tennessee State with the intention of using his football gravitas to uplift HBCU football. His decision to lead the Tennessee State football program brought renewed national attention and inspired many high-profile athletes to consider Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Immediate Impact

In 2023, Eriq George began his collegiate football career at Tennessee State under his father’s leadership. A three-star recruit out of Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Eriq made an immediate impact. In his freshman season, he tallied 25 total tackles, including 6 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, earning Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in the Big South-OVC.

During the 2024 season, Tennessee State finished with an impressive 9–3 record, their best under Eddie George’s leadership. The program showed remarkable progress in just a few short years, with Eddie earning praise for reinvigorating TSU’s competitive edge and bringing national media attention back to HBCU football in Nashville, TN. Eddie George earned the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year award and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award.

2024 Season to Remember

Eriq George emerged as a defensive cornerstone for the Tigers in 2024. He recorded 57 total tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, earning All-OVC Second Team honors. His explosive play and high football IQ made him one of the most exciting young defenders in HBCU football and a natural fit for the next level.

Following the 2024 season, Eddie George made the somewhat surprising move to become the new head coach at Bowling Green State University, stepping into FBS football for the first time as a head coach. Eriq soon entered the transfer portal and announced on April 22 via his X.com (formerly Twitter) account that he would be joining his father at Bowling Green, continuing their unique father-son football bond.

Now reunited at Bowling Green, the Georges continue to make history, shifting from the HBCU stage to the FBS level, while carrying forward the legacy and lessons of their time at Tennessee State. Their journey highlights the growing prominence of HBCU football as a legitimate launchpad for both athletes and coaches.