Eddie George’s son makes decision on future at Tennessee State

According to a report by On3sports, Tennessee State defensive lineman Eriq George, son of former Tennessee State head coach and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, has decided to leave the Nashville, Tennessee, HBCU and enter the transfer portal.

Eriq George’s Collegiate Career at TSU

Standing 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 280 pounds, Eriq George emerged as a formidable presence in HBCU football over the past two years. In the 2024 season, George finished with 57 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, leading the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and showcasing his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. His performance earned him second-team All-Big South-OVC honors.

High School Recruitment and Commitment to TSU

Before his collegiate career, Eriq attended Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. His decision to commit to Tennessee State was influenced by the opportunity to play under the guidance of his father, Eddie George, who was appointed TSU’s head coach in April 2021.

Eddie George’s Transition to Bowling Green University

In March 2025, Eddie George accepted the head coaching position at Bowling Green State University (BGSU), marking a return to Ohio, where he reached legendary status as a Heisman Trophy-winning running back at Ohio State. His tenure at Tennessee State ended with a 24-22 record over four seasons, including leading the Tigers to their first FCS playoff appearance since 2013.

Speculations on Eriq George’s Transfer to BGSU

Following his father’s move, speculation has naturally begun about Eriq’s potential transfer to BGSU to continue his football career under his father’s mentorship. A move that would not only reunite the father-son duo but likely bolster BGSU’s defensive line with proven talent. On March 19th, Eqiq posted on his x.com account that he had received an offer from Bowling Green. Adding a layer of validity to the speculation of the father-son reunion in Ohio.

BGSU’s Defensive Line Roster Movements

BGSU has been active in the transfer portal, enhancing its defensive front. Notably, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcus Moore, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 310 pounds, committed to the Falcons. BGSU has also secured commitments from defensive linemen KJ Brown and Ashton Yeager for the 2025 season. The program has experienced departures at the position as well. Including defensive lineman Bam Booker entering the transfer portal.

Eriq George’s exit from TSU and the possibility of reuniting with his father at BGSU present an intriguing storyline. Especially as he continues to develop into an NFL prospect. As the situation develops, the HBCU community and college football enthusiasts alike await official announcements regarding Eriq’s next steps.