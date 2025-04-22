Charles Barkley and Shaq have awkward moment over HBCU legend

Former Kentucky State and HBCU basketball star Billy Ray Bates was mentioned during a recent “Inside the NBA” episode highlighting a famous playoff performance from his days as a Portland Trail Blazer. But the conversation quickly turned awkward thanks to Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a discussion about notable playoff debuts, where Bates’ impressive 29-point performance off the bench in 1980 was highlighted. Co-host Charles Barkley questioned whether Bates was still alive, to which Shaquille O’Neal incorrectly asserted that Bates had passed away.?

The following night, Johnson addressed the mistake on-air, stating, “We would like to issue a correction and an apology for something that happened last night on ‘Inside the NBA.’ We were talking about Billy Ray Bates… In the course of our discussion, we passed on some bad information that Billy Ray Bates had passed away. While it was inadvertent, it was also inaccurate, and insensitive, and inexcusable. In short, we screwed up. And we apologize to Billy Ray Bates and his family.”

"We would like to issue a correction and an apology for something that happened last night on Inside the NBA. … In the course of our discussion, we passed on some bad information that Billy Ray Bates had passed away.



While it was inadvertent, it was also inaccurate and… pic.twitter.com/bUZ5awiBsF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 21, 2025

The show faced criticism for not verifying the information before broadcasting it, especially given that such facts can be easily confirmed. Bates, now 68, had a brief but impactful NBA career, primarily with the Portland Trail Blazers, and also played for the Washington Bullets … the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged an impressive 26.7 points per game in six playoff appearances, solidifying his place in NBA history.?

Black Superman

Billy Ray Bates was drafted in the third round of the 1978 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets but didn’t make his NBA debut until 1980. Bates, who held the nickname “Black Superman” had a stellar collegiate career at Kentucky State University from 1974 to 1978. Over 107 games, he scored 1,723 points, averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. His breakout came during the 1976–77 season, when he posted 22.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Bates showcased impressive efficiency, shooting 56% from the field and nearly 78% from the free-throw line throughout his college years. Known for his explosive scoring and athleticism, he steadily improved each season, becoming a dominant force by his junior and senior years. Bates’ collegiate legacy remains one of Kentucky State’s finest.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fact-checking, particularly when discussing individuals’ lives on public platforms.