Veteran HBCU football player takes talents to the SEC

Former Florida A&M University (FAMU) defensive lineman James Ash has announced his commitment to play SEC football at Auburn. Marking his return to Power 4 football and adding another elite athlete to the growing list of HBCU players taking their game to the next level.?

From High School to the Plains

James Ash’s journey to SEC football began at Chamberlin High School in Tampa, Florida. The three-star recruit made 125 tackles during his three-year varsity career. He signed with Wake Forest out of high school, where he spent his freshman year. After a season without playing, he transferred to FAMU, an HBCU known for its rich football tradition. Over three seasons with the Rattlers, Ash honed his skills and became a formidable presence on the defensive line.?

Dominance at FAMU

During his tenure at FAMU, Ash recorded 86 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. HERO Sports named him the #19 best returning interior DL in FCS football, and the best in the SWAC. Ash’s development at FAMU shows how HBCU football can take overlooked talent and develop them into elite players ready to play immediately in a conference like the SEC.

Transition to Auburn

James Ash spoke about his personal connections to Auburn, telling 24/7.com, “There’s a lot of family ties to Auburn,” Ash said. “Even though I haven’t met one person from Auburn before Thursday. There’s been a lot of people in my circle that know people here in this building and they can vouch for them. If you’re in my circle I love you to death and I’m taking your word over anybody’s.”

The biggest connection Ash seems to have at Auburn is with Defensive Line Coach Vontrell King-Williams. Telling 24/7.com, “That’s my guy… He sees a lot in me, he sees a lot of athleticism and ways he can use it in their scheme. Their scheme is second to none from what I’m hearing, and there’s guys that have produced and have shown that his scheme isn’t short of perfect. We talked about, I like the fact that we have two senior guys going on and chasing their dreams. And now it’s more open for a guy with a little more experience. I know the guys in the room right now have been great rotational guys. The coaches talk highly of everyone in the room. I feel like with a rotation it’ll be a scary night every Saturday.”

The HBCU to Power 4 Pipeline

Ash’s move highlights the growing trend of HBCU athletes transferring to Power 4 schools. Players are leaving HBCU seeking increased exposure, competition, and, for some, higher NIL payouts. While some fans and analysts view this as a positive development that highlights the quality of HBCU programs, others express concern about the potential talent drain from these institutions. The debate continues on how to balance individual athlete aspirations with the growth and competitiveness of HBCU football.?