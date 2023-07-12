By

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Charles Barkley, through The Barkley Foundation, recently provided a generous and transformative donation to Bethune-Cookman University. Reggie Theus, Director of Athletics and Men’s Basketball Head Coach at B-CU said, “The donation is a game changer.” Due in large part to the generosity of Charles Barkley, Theus was able to garner support for the athletic department from FieldTurf, Musco Lighting, The Honey Bear Project, and SCG Fields LLC.

The highlight of that support was announced back in April, when Theus and his staff broke ground on a new on-campus turf practice facility to house Bethune-Cookman Football, with construction currently underway. The Wildcats’ Director of Athletics is just getting started, with a deep understanding of the value Bethune-Cookman has on the African American community and the need to attract high-level talent to the program.

“Progress is needed everywhere on campus”, Theus said. “I came here to make a difference, and that’s what I intend to do. We have so many needs, but none more significant than the need to build sustainable partnerships. The list is long, and it’s getting longer. I’m seeking donors for a new track, basketball arena, locker rooms for our football team, and more.” “It’s a mountain to climb, and I’m at the bottom. Thanks to The Barkley Foundation and others, I’m not alone. B-CU can and will attract more donors like Barkley, who want to make a difference and continue a legacy started in 1904 by a determined Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.”

In the words of Dr. Bethune – “Faith is the first factor in a life devoted to service. Without it, nothing is possible. With it, nothing is impossible.”

Charles Barkley donates to Bethune-Cookman Athletics