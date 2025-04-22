Tennessee State football player now headed to the ACC

Karate Brenson, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound wide receiver from St. Louis, Missouri, has made a significant impact during his collegiate football career. After beginning at Ball State in 2021, where he played three games and caught two passes, Brenson transferred to Tennessee State University in 2022. Over three seasons with the Tigers, he amassed 130 receptions for 1,669 yards and nine touchdowns. His standout 2024 season included 79 catches for 1,088 yards and six touchdowns, earning him an 88.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. ?

Brenson’s performance attracted attention from multiple FBS programs. Following the departure of TSU head coach Eddie George to Bowling Green, Brenson entered the transfer portal in March 2025. He received offers from schools including Oklahoma State, Bowling Green, and Purdue. Ultimately, Brenson transferred to Wake Forest, where he is expected to contribute significantly to the Demon Deacons’ offense in the upcoming season.

Two former HBCU receivers, Reginald Vick Jr. and Sterling Berkhalter, committed to Wake Forest out of the ACC in January.

Brenson can contribute to struggling Wake Forest offense

Wake Forest football endured a challenging 2024 season, finishing with a 4–8 overall record and 1–7 in ACC play. The Demon Deacons struggled offensively, ranking near the bottom of the conference in total yards and points scored. Quarterback play was inconsistent following the departure of Sam Hartman, and the offensive line allowed a high number of sacks. Despite the setbacks, the defense showed flashes of resilience, particularly in close contests against Virginia and Pitt.

Barlow has evolving roster at TSU

Reggie Barlow has built a respected football coaching career following his success as an NFL wide receiver. After beginning his coaching journey at his alma mater, Alabama State, Barlow served as head coach from 2007 to 2014, leading the Hornets to multiple winning seasons and a SWAC Championship appearance. He later coached at Virginia State University, compiling a strong 34–16 record over five seasons. In 2022, Barlow made history as the first head coach of the XFL’s D.C. Defenders, guiding the team to the league championship game in 2023. Known for discipline and player development, Barlow is prepared for his next opportunity at Tennessee State University.