Prairie View A&M adds running back from Oregon

Prairie View A&M head football coach Tremaine Jackson has gone through a recruiting frenzy for the Texas HBCU this spring. One of his latest signings is a running back from Oregon.

Ellis Bynum has played the last two seasons for the Oregon Ducks football program, contributing primarily on special teams.

After redshirting his true freshman year in 2022, Bynum began to make his mark in 2023 as a redshirt freshman. He appeared in nine games, all in a special teams role, and recorded his first career tackle in a game against California on November 4. In 2024, Bynum continued to contribute to Oregon’s special teams unit, playing in five of the team’s 14 games and logging seven total snaps.

Before arriving at Oregon, Bynum was a standout at Central Catholic High School, where he was a two-year letterman and team captain as a senior. He earned second-team all-league honors in the Mt. Hood Conference and received honorable mention all-state recognition. His senior season was a showcase of his talent—rushing for 1,011 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 100 carries, averaging an impressive 10.1 yards per attempt. He also added 215 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 17 receptions, finishing with 1,216 total yards and 22 touchdowns.

In the classroom, Bynum excelled as well, maintaining a 3.7 GPA and earning honor society and honor roll recognition.

Prairie View A&M University appointed Tremaine Jackson as its new head football coach, effective January 1, 2025. Jackson brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record, having led Valdosta State University to a 30–9 record over three seasons. His 2024 team achieved a perfect 13–0 regular season and reached the NCAA Division II National Championship game. Jackson was honored as the AFCA Division II National Coach of the Year.