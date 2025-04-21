HBCU star listed as top 10 edge rusher in transfer portal

Former South Carolina State University outside linebacker/edge rusher Ashaad Hall officially entered the transfer portal. Chris Hummer of CBS Sports first reported that the HBCU All-American has planned to explore his options outside of Orangeburg, SC.

Hall’s football journey began at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg, where he developed into a formidable defensive presence. His high school performance laid the foundation for his collegiate career at South Carolina State University. He continued to hone his skills and make significant contributions to the Bulldogs’ defense.

He tallied 41 tackles with 14 of them for losses, 11 sacks, and three forced fumbles in the 2024 campaign for the Bulldogs. Hall also registered 16 quarterback hurries and seven quarterback hits. In the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Hall combined for 11 total tackles, with six being solo.

Stellar 2024 season

The 2024 HBCU All-American played for an SCSU team that captured a MEAC title last season. SCSU’s defense finished second in scoring defense (21.5 points allowed), total defense (302.2 yards allowed), first in rush defense (118.5), fourth in pass defense (184), and second in defensive efficiency (121.7).

Ashaad Hall registered an assisted tackle in the Bulldogs’ loss to Jackson State in the 2024 Celebration Bowl. As Hall explores his options, his combination of size, experience, and proven defensive capabilities makes him a desirable prospect for programs looking to strengthen their defensive line.

He was a finalist for the 2024 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy, an award presented by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame to honor the top collegiate football player in the state. This accolade, often referred to as South Carolina’s Heisman, highlights his impact and excellence throughout the season.?

With his entry into the transfer portal, Hall has garnered attention from several Power Five programs. Analysts have identified South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida State as potential landing spots for the talented edge rusher. These programs offer Hall the opportunity to compete at a higher level and further develop his skills against top-tier competition. He is currently ranked as the ninth-best available edge rusher in the nation on 24/7.com.