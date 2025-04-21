Michael Vick loses starting quarterback from last season

After the conclusion of spring practice at Norfolk State, Michael Vick has lost the starting quarterback from last season to the transfer portal. Jalen Daniels posted Sunday on social media that he would be leaving the Virginia HBCU to pursue other opportunities.

“After many conversations with my family, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility. Thank you Norfolk and good luck to all my brothers and the new coaching staff,” Daniels wrote in part to his “X” account.

Daniels came to Norfolk State in the 2024 season as a transfer from Garden City CC, where he totaled 1,282 passing yards and 9 touchdowns in 2023. Prior to playing at the JUCO level, he started his college career at South Carolina as a three-star quarterback.

In his sophomore year, quarterback Jalen Daniels led the Norfolk State Spartans with a solid performance throughout the 2024 season. He completed 108 of 191 pass attempts, achieving a 56.5% completion rate. Daniels threw for a total of 1,333 yards, averaging 7.0 yards per attempt. He threw for 11 touchdowns against four interceptions, culminating in a passer rating of 130.0.?

Daniels’ standout game was against Morgan State, completing 13 of 18 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Another breakout was during Senior Day versus Delaware State when Daniels threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

Michael Vick leaning toward new starter

Michael Vick had other ideas about the starting quarterback for his first season. In Saturday’s spring game, Israel Carter was the featured quarterback. The South Florida transfer took the majority of snaps with the first team during Saturday’s scrimmage. Vick said he liked what he saw.

“Israel looked good. It’s a couple plays I thought he could have made early,” Vick told the media after the game. “You know, he’s very sound with his decision making, but we want to try to be like — 95 percent perfect.”

Israel Carter is a dual-threat quarterback who earned quarterback MVP honors at the Under Armor Next All-America Camp. He was invited to play in the 2022 U.S. Army All-America Bowl and scored a rushing touchdown in the game.The Corona, Calif. product averaged almost 21 yards per pass play as a senior, recording 1,863 yards and 23 touchdowns passing with one interception and a 60 percent completion percentage while adding 592 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing that season. He was rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN.