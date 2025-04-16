Former Heisman winner, NBA Star set to become HBCU coach

Former Florida State two-sport star Charlie Ward is expected to become the next head basketball coach at Florida A&M University, sources tell HBCU Gameday. Ward would replace Patrick Crarey III at FAMU, who was announced as the head coach of the Grambling State Tigers last week. The contract with Ward is scheduled to be presented to the FAMU Board of Trustees in a meeting on Wednesday morning.

Crarey posted a 10-8 conference record in the SWAC in his lone season, which could have been significantly improved had injuries not riddled his team. He would go on to win FAMU’s first-ever game in the SWAC Tournament.

Crarey was initially offered a three-year deal by former FAMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, but the FAMU Board of Trustees who are charged with overseeing multi-year contracts, denied the initial offer. FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D, was able to offer the university’s internal maximum which was a one-year deal.

In the end, Crarey was offered a two-year extension at FAMU, but the damage was already done. Grambling was waiting in the wings upon the departure of their head coach and Crarey was their target. Sources say Suggs offered a match to Grambling’s offer to Crarey, but it was to no avail.

From Heisman winner to the NBA

Ward had a successful career in the NBA after winning the Heisman Trophy and Florida State’s first-ever Division I national football championship in 1993. He was a first-round pick by the New York Knicks in 1994 and went on to play 11 seasons. He has been the head coach of the Florida State University Schools (Florida State’s High School) for the last seven years, winning the state Class 3-A basketball championship in 2022 after spending time as an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets and a few other high schools.

Ward just returned from serving as assistant coach for Team USA

Currently, Ward is an assistant coach with Team USA. Earlier this week, the team was victorious in a game against a world team in Portland, OR at the Nike Hoops Summit. Ward was coaching an all-star team of some of the top college prospects in the country.

Ward has had some of the top local talent to gravitate to his program in Tallahassee. This year’s Tallahassee local (Big Bend) Player of the Year was Trey Card. Card developed significantly under Ward’s tutelage and was dominant in the local basketball scene. He has sent several players off to play at the Power Four level during his tenure.

The cool demeanor of Ward could serve him well on the college level. Curiously, some fans at Florida State even tossed his name around as a possible candidate to replace Coach Leonard Hamilton upon his retirement this year. Ward played for Pat Kennedy at Florida State as he was a two-sport star.

Ward has ties to FAMU. The Thomasville, Georgia native is the son of a FAMU Sports Hall of Famer. His father Charlie Ward Sr. played for Jake Gaither and was a standout quarterback himself. He would have a career-altering injury that kept him from reaching even further heights. Several members of the Ward family attended Florida A&M.

Ward and wife Tonja are staples in the Tallahassee community

Ward’s wife Tonja is exceptionally connected as well. The two have become two of the biggest supporters in the Tallahassee community. Late last year, they formed the Charlie Ward Foundation which aims to assist youth in physical, menta, and social enhancement. They acquired property to construct a ranch that will foster opportunities for youth activities, healthcare options, and mental health assistance capacity.

According to their Website, “The Ward Family Foundation’s mission to support youth character development through sports, arts, wellness and education. The campus will be an oasis for youth and communities to access transformational opportunities, programming, and high-quality training that will nurture their body, mind, and spirit and empower them to dream, find purpose, and become Lifelong Champions.”